Two Experienced Saskatchewan Physicians Recruited To Leadership Roles

CANADA, June 22 - Released on June 22, 2023

Both Specialists Excited to Take on High Profile Positions Here at Home

The province is pleased to announce the appointment of two experienced specialists who will take on challenging and high profile physician leadership roles within the Saskatchewan health care system.

Saskatchewan neurosurgeon Dr. Michael Kelly began the role of Provincial Head of Surgery in February. Dr. Patrick Brophy, a pediatric nephrologist, is the new Provincial Head of Child Health and Pediatrics, effective May 15, 2023.

"We are very pleased to see two extraordinarily accomplished and experienced physicians filling these important leadership positions within the province's health care system," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "Our recruitment efforts are ongoing and we are confident more strong physician candidates like Dr. Kelly and Dr. Brophy will choose to join Saskatchewan's health care workforce."

Both Dr. Michael Kelly and Dr. Patrick Brophy have roots in the province and are University of Saskatchewan graduates.

Dr. Kelly has been practicing neurosurgery in the province since 2008. He has served as Director of the Neurosurgery Residency Program, Division Head of Neurosurgery, Clinical Chair with the Heart and Stroke Foundation, SK and leader of the provincial stroke program. Dr. Kelly has also led productive and critical research on stroke recovery, including clinical trials.

Born and raised in Saskatchewan, Dr. Michael Kelly received his PhD in Anatomy and Cell Biology, MD and BSc, from the University of Saskatchewan, where he also completed his neurosurgery residency. Dr. Kelly further advanced his training by completing cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery fellowships at the Cleveland Clinic and Stanford University Medical Center. In addition, he received his certificate in Surgery Leadership from Harvard Medical School in 2021.

"I am excited to begin my new role and share my knowledge gained through the years as a clinician, researcher and teacher," Dr. Kelly said. "As head of the Provincial Department of Surgery, I look forward to working with and growing the Department of Surgery with a focus on patient centered care."

Dr. Patrick Brophy brings extensive clinical, research and leadership experience to his new role, including over 10 years at University of Iowa Health Care as Director of Pediatric Nephrology and professor at affiliate, Carver College of Medicine.

His most recent experience was as Chair of Pediatrics and Physician-in-Chief at Golisano Children's Hospital in Rochester, New York, where he led the development of an effective five-year strategic plan focused on patient care, research and education.

Dr. Brophy has over 150 peer-reviewed publications and has served on numerous medical bodies, including past chair of the Pediatric Academic Societies.

"As someone who grew up in Saskatchewan and proud U of S medical school grad, I am thrilled and humbled to be coming home," Dr. Brophy said. "I have had the good fortune to see many health care delivery forms and organizational structures, and feel we have an amazing opportunity not only to grow and unify our efforts across the province, but also become an example of innovative Canadian healthcare delivery for Child Health. Our mission in Pediatrics is To help every child attain their fullest potential. Through good communication and a focus on our Mission, we have everything we need to be that guiding light for the future."

In 2023-24, nearly $100 million is being invested into Saskatchewan's Health Human Resources (HHR) Action Plan to recruit, train, incentivize and retain more health care professionals, including physicians to the province. In the last 21 months, Saskatchewan has recruited 73 family physicians and 107 specialists from outside the province, including 27 internationally, for a total of 180 physicians.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Saskatchewan Health Authority

Regina

Phone: 1-833-766-4392

Email: media@saskhealthauthority.ca

