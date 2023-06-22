Press Releases

06/22/2023

Connecticut State Department of Education Public Announcement on the Child and Adult Care Food Program

(Hartford, CT) – The Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) accepts applications on an ongoing basis from public and private institutions to become sponsors of the Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). The CACFP is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and provides nutritious meals and snacks in eligible nonresidential day care centers at no additional cost to enrolled participants, including infants and young children receiving services in eligible nonresidential day care centers, family day care homes and emergency shelters, as well as adults. Participating institutions serve meals to all participants regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or prior civil rights activity.

More than 365 local childcare centers and adult day care centers in Connecticut participate in the CACFP through 108 locally sponsored programs and provide nutritious meals to more than 18,000 participants daily. Approximately 770 day care home-provider locations throughout the state also participate in the CACFP under the sponsorship of six local and statewide sponsoring organizations and provide meals to more than 3,900 children daily.

CACFP institutions are reimbursed for each meal served according to predetermined USDA reimbursement rates based on the incomes of the families the program serves. Reimbursement information for the period from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, can be found in the reimbursement rates memorandum.

Income guidelines for determining eligibility for families in Connecticut from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, can be found in the income guidelines chart.

CACFP applications and a list of local CACFP participating agencies are available through the CSDE’s Bureau of Child Nutrition Programs, 450 Columbus Boulevard, Suite 504, Hartford, CT 06103-1841. For additional information, visit the Child and Adult Care Food Program.

For Immediate Release: June 22, 2023

Media Contact: Eric Scoville

Connecticut State Department of Education

Eric.Scoville@ct.gov

860-424-1988 (cell)

Program Contact: Shannon Yearwood

Connecticut State Department of Education

Bureau of Child Nutrition Programs

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or fax: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or email: program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE)

The Connecticut State Department of Education is committed to a policy of equal opportunity/affirmative action for all qualified persons. The Connecticut Department of Education does not discriminate in any employment practice, education program, or educational activity on the basis of race; color; religious creed; age; sex; pregnancy; sexual orientation; workplace hazards to reproductive systems, gender identity or expression; marital status; national origin; ancestry; retaliation for previously opposed discrimination or coercion, intellectual disability; genetic information; learning disability; physical disability (including, but not limited to, blindness); mental disability (past/present history thereof); military or veteran status; status as a victim of domestic violence; or criminal record in state employment, unless there is a bona fide occupational qualification excluding persons in any of the aforementioned protected classes. Inquiries regarding the Connecticut State Department of Education’s nondiscrimination policies should be directed to: Attorney Louis Todisco, Connecticut State Department of Education, by mail 450 Columbus Boulevard, Hartford, CT 06103-1841; or by telephone 860-713-6594; or by email louis.todisco@ct.gov.

