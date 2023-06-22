NAVCENT Completes Latest Central Partnership Station Event in Bahrain

The three-day event, dubbed “Central Partnership Station 3.0,” included lectures, expert exchanges and an interactive training scenario focused on multinational disaster response, medical planning, logistics support and civil-military relations. Representatives from Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and the United States participated.

“We learn from collectively sharing our experiences,” said Lt. Christen Carpenter, NAVCENT’s lead planner for the event. “Central Partnership Station 3.0 acknowledges the complexity of multinational disaster response and demonstrates our strong commitment to regional collaboration.”

In January, NAVCENT completed a Central Partnership Station mission in Mombasa, Kenya. Medical-related topics were a major focus as U.S. personnel conducted relationship-building and community engagement activities with the Kenya Navy and other regional partners.

NAVCENT conducted the first-ever Central Partnership Station mission in Lebanon in 2021.

Headquartered in Bahrain, NAVCENT’s area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The region is comprised of 21 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab-al-Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.