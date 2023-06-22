Newpoint Advisors Corporation Celebrates 10 Years and 12,000 Jobs Saved
National financial advisory firm reaches two milestones: a decade in business and 12,000 jobs saved with fixed fee, fixed timeline consulting services.
As we mark a decade of growth and success, we reaffirm our commitment to this mission and look forward to many more years of helping businesses recover and thrive.”BRENTWOOD,, TENESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Newpoint Advisors Corporation, a leading North American financial advisory firm employing cutting-edge technology to rejuvenate distressed businesses, proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary of service. Renowned for its commitment to supporting firms with revenues of $5-50MM, Newpoint has established a decade-long track record of success and innovation.
— Ken Yager, President, Newpoint Advisors Corporation
Since its establishment in 2013 by seasoned industry leader Ken Yager, Newpoint has distinguished itself as an invaluable partner to businesses navigating financial distress. Through combining traditional expertise and technology-led solutions, Newpoint has transformed the industry standard with fixed fee, fixed timeline business consulting services.
Thriving in a space that is often overlooked by larger firms and by their lenders, the lower middle market business is a space that provides the backbone of the American Economy. This means there should be more affordable options for them that address their needs. At Newpoint, all fees and goals are outlined at the start minimizing surprises.
"Newpoint Advisors Corporation was launched with a clear vision - to offer practical, affordable, and timely services to mid-market companies and stakeholders in distress," said Yager. "Leveraging technology to enhance our delivery has been pivotal in achieving this vision. As we mark a decade of growth and success, we reaffirm our commitment to this mission and look forward to many more years of helping businesses recover and thrive."
Over the past ten years, Newpoint's unique tech-enabled approach has facilitated the recovery of more than an astounding $909 million in debt. More than just numbers, these recoveries have breathed new life into businesses, ensuring their survival and future prosperity.
Equally important, Newpoint's strategic interventions have saved 11,819 jobs to date. By ensuring the stability of troubled businesses, the company has safeguarded livelihoods and contributed to the economic well-being of communities across North America.
As it embarks on the next decade, Newpoint Advisors Corporation is committed to leveraging its unique blend of technology and turnaround expertise to help more businesses navigate financial distress and position themselves for future success.
About Newpoint Advisors Corporation:
Newpoint Advisors Corporation is a North American financial advisory firm dedicated to improving troubled and financially underperforming businesses with revenues of $5-50MM for a fixed fee and on a fixed timeline. Since 2013, Newpoint has recovered $909,000,000 in debt and saved 11,819 jobs. For more information, please visit newpointadvisors.us
