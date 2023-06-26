IKE appoints Brian Musfeldt as CFO
The appointment comes as IKE continues its growth across North America.
ikeGPS (ASX:IKE)BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ikeGPS (IKE), a leading provider of grid infrastructure data acquisition and analysis tools for electric utilities, communications companies, and engineering firms in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Brian Musfeldt as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to be based in the company’s Colorado headquarters.
Mr. Musfeldt brings a wealth of experience to IKE as the company continues its growth trajectory. Most recently he was CFO of Also Energy Inc. where he was part of the team that grew the business at more than 30% CAGR over six years and led its sale to NYSE-listed STEM Inc. for $652 million.
Prior to Also Energy, Brian held CFO roles with companies including Zayo Bandwidth Inc, a high-growth national fiber business; MST Global Inc, an industrial network and software provider for critical communication and network solutions; and Intermap Technologies Inc, a SaaS provider of geospatial data for infrastructure and other industrial applications.
Mr. Musfeldt began his career as a Certified Public Accountant with six years at KPMG / Arthur Anderson as an audit manager focused on the high-tech and manufacturing sectors. He also holds an MBA from Colorado State University.
IKE CEO Glenn Milnes said of the company’s new team member, “We are excited to welcome Brian to work alongside myself and our leadership team in Colorado as we continue to build our business focused on the North American market. Brian’s experiences are particularly well-matched to IKE’s industry and our growth goals.”
Brian Musfeldt added, “I am very excited to be joining Glenn and the rest of the IKE team and continue building on the amazing growth the company has achieved in recent years. The increasingly stringent requirements for grid resiliency and the continued expansion of the nation’s communications networks strongly position IKE for continued growth into the foreseeable future.”
