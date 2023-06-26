Acerta Analytics Welcomes Former Magna Exec Michael Sinnaeve to Board
Acerta is pleased to announce that former Magna executive, Michael Sinnaeve, has joined its Board of Directors as an independent member.
Acerta’s LinePulse is one of those transformative technologies that smart manufacturers will embrace to reduce scrap and rework rates and minimize quality spills. ”KITCHENER, ON, CANADA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acerta Analytics – provider of predictive quality analytics software for automotive manufacturing – is pleased to announce that former Magna executive, Michael Sinnaeve, has joined its Board of Directors as an independent member.
After 28 years at Magna International, most recently as VP of Operational Improvement and Quality, and a decade at American Motors and Chrysler, Michael understands the challenges in automotive precision manufacturing.
“Manufacturers face constant pressure to improve throughput while simultaneously driving down costs, which can seem like an impossible task. Acerta’s LinePulse is one of those transformative technologies that smart manufacturers will embrace to reduce their scrap and rework rates and minimize quality spills. That translates directly to efficiency gains and cost-savings,” said Mr. Sinnaeve, who retired from Magna in 2020 .
“We welcome the unique perspective that Michael adds to our board because he brings over 45 years of experience gained across automotive manufacturing, quality, and operations,” said Greta Cutulenco, CEO and co-founder at Acerta. “I’m excited for the opportunity to work together and for the help he will bring as we accelerate our growth in the industry,” she continued.
About Acerta
Forged from industrial experience and driven by data science, Acerta assists precision manufacturers to take their digital transformation beyond manually crunching sensor data. Our machine learning and AI-powered software solutions translate complex product data into actionable insights and enable companies to make the right decisions fast, optimize production, and improve product quality. Founded in 2017, Acerta Analytics Solutions Inc. is based in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. We’re on a mission to understand the digital thread of data for every vehicle.
