Acerta Analytics Partners with Telit Cinterion to Expand Data Access via deviceWISE®

New partnership means automotive manufacturing companies can use deviceWISE to share production data with LinePulse for predictive quality analytics.
Telit Cinterion is the leader in connecting the shop floor to the top floor. We are thrilled that Acerta has adopted deviceWISE for cost-effective data plumbing and easy ingestion of a plant’s data.”
— Ricardo Buranello, SVP of IoT Platforms Business Unit, Telit Cinterion
KITCHENER, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acerta Analytics – developer of predictive quality analytics software for precision manufacturing – is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Telit Cinterion to leverage deviceWISE to offer a holistic integrated solution to new customers. The deviceWISE IoT platform includes hundreds of native drivers that simplify data collection from most types of industrial machinery including automotive manufacturing equipment and PLCs.
“As we expanded our LinePulse footprint across the automotive manufacturing industry, we recognized that every facility is at a different stage of their digitalization journey. What this often means is that not all production data is easily available – but it can be,” said Greta Cutulenco, CEO at Acerta.
“Machines communicate through many common protocols like MQTT, OPC-UA, or Modbus, but we also come across legacy equipment that can pose unexpected data access challenges. By adding deviceWISE to our existing roster of data ingestion options, we have expanded our ability to integrate with each customer’s data sources quickly and easily. This means more companies can use LinePulse to proactively ensure part quality in production,” Cutulenco continued.
The deviceWISE IIoT platform is a scalable integrated solution that provides visibility and control over connected machines that boosts throughput and improves quality in each step of the manufacturing process. deviceWISE collects and transforms data, integrates machines and systems, and eliminates the need for writing code in one complete, easy-to-use package.
“Telit Cinterion is the leader in connecting the shop floor to the top floor and we are thrilled that Acerta has adopted deviceWISE for cost-effective data plumbing and easy ingestion of a plant’s data. We can connect to most assets on the factory floor and push data to on-premises business systems like the MES or ERP, or to the cloud and directly to LinePulse,” said Ricardo Buranello, SVP of IoT Platforms Business Unit, Telit Cinterion.
On the afternoon of April 5, Telit Cinterion will join Acerta in booth 461 at Assembly Show South in Nashville. Drop by to learn how we can use deviceWISE to connect to a plant’s data sources and ingest data into LinePulse for predictive quality analytics.
If you can’t attend the show, email info@acerta.ai and one of our data experts will contact you within 24 hours.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.