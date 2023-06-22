Semiconductor Spares to Attend SEMICON West
Semiconductor Spares will convene with other industry professionals in mid-JulyALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Semiconductor Spares is pleased to announce their upcoming participation in SEMICON West. The convention is taking place in San Francisco from July 11-13. Semiconductor Spares will be operating out of Booth #1732 in South Hall at the Moscone Center.
Though the company has taken part in this event before, this will be the first time they attend under their new name. Previously known as Used Equipment Sales, they have officially transitioned, and look forward to making their convention debut as Semiconductor Spares.
One service Semiconductor Spares plans to promote at SEMICON West is their Parts Harvest Program. Through this program, companies can send old or unused semiconductor equipment to them for disassembly. After the Semiconductor Spares team takes apart the equipment, they return requested components to the original owner.
The Parts Harvest Program includes a multitude of benefits. It allows for immediate access to essential parts, offers a surplus inventory management solution, assists companies facing staffing shortages, and involves no direct out-of-pocket costs. Semiconductor Spares accepts costs for shipping to and from the facility, disassembly and packing labor, and required shipping materials. In return, Semiconductor Spares receives possession of equipment that is not scheduled to be returned to customers or adds residual parts to consignment (excepting those components deemed not available for resale).
The Parts Harvest Program is an efficient, economical, responsible way to handle old or unusable semiconductor equipment. It plays an important role in Semiconductor Spares’s stated mission, which is to be a trusted partner when surplus inventory management solutions are desired. Find the Semiconductor Spares team at SEMICON West to learn more about their smart and innovative services.
About Semiconductor Spares: Semiconductor Spares, LLC, formerly Used Equipment Sales, LLC, is a semiconductor equipment company based out of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Established in 2005, they supply used, refurbished, and new semiconductor equipment and spares to a broad range of customers. Get in touch today to learn more.
