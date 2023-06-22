Submit Release
Scouts and outdoors lovers—come to MDC’s Scouting Event and Family Fun Day July 15 in Forest Park

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Attention scouts of all stripes.  The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites you to MDC’s Annual St. Louis Regional Scouting Event and Family Fun Day on Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Forest Park Fish Hatchery Building.  This is an event for all nature lovers too.

Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of the USA, and American Heritage Girls are all welcome.  This scouting event is free and will give scouts the opportunity to work toward several conservation-related merit badges.  But it is also open to any families interested in discovering and learning more about nature and the outdoors.  Affiliation with a scouting program is not required to attend.

MDC staff will guide participants through multiple activities that will help them appreciate nature and acquire valuable skills they can use in the future.  These include:

  • Macroinvertebrates
  • Birding
  • Fishing
  • Knot tying
  • Geocaching
  • A nature scavenger hunt
  • Cordage making
  • Crafts
  • And more

Attendees should note that MDC is providing activities that may be applied towards merit badges but is not authorized to sign off on badges.  It’s recommended that participants working toward badges bring their own counselors to certify them. 

Scouts and outdoors lovers can learn vital outdoor skills, connect with nature, and flex creative muscles at this fun event. 

All activities will be outside, so attendees should dress according to the weather. Participants may want to bring a refillable water bottle and wear sturdy shoes.  In case of bad weather, the event will be rescheduled for this fall.

St. Louis Regional Scouting Event and Family Fun Day is a free event, but registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4P3.  Please individually register everyone who will be attending.

The Forest Park Hatchery is located on Grand Drive just south of Lindell Blvd., in the northeast corner of Forest Park.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP

