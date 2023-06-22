Capital Vacations® Announces New Company Purpose
Capital Vacations recently announced a new company purpose along with the brand refresh of VRI Resorts (VRI) and Trading Places International (TPI).
Our new purpose will help guide our strategic decision-making & shape our corporate culture. By focusing on our purpose, promise, vision, & values, we’re providing our team with the tools to thrive.”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Vacations, the leading provider of management services, travel products, and curator of long-term vacation memberships for independent resorts, recently announced a new company purpose along with the brand refresh of VRI Resorts (VRI) and Trading Places International (TPI).
— Jason Shroff, CEO, Capital Vacations
With the adoption of the new purpose, all associates will be united under a shared brand identity and clear company purpose: Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.
According to Capital Vacations CEO Jason Shroff, “This new purpose will help guide our strategic decision-making and shape our corporate culture as we continue to grow and evolve. By focusing on our company’s purpose, promise, vision, and values, we’re providing our team with the tools to thrive.”
About Capital Vacations.
Capital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships.
