Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,394 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,560 in the last 365 days.

Capital Vacations® Announces New Company Purpose

Capital Vacations recently announced a new company purpose along with the brand refresh of VRI Resorts (VRI) and Trading Places International (TPI).

Our new purpose will help guide our strategic decision-making & shape our corporate culture. By focusing on our purpose, promise, vision, & values, we’re providing our team with the tools to thrive.”
— Jason Shroff, CEO, Capital Vacations
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Capital Vacations, the leading provider of management services, travel products, and curator of long-term vacation memberships for independent resorts, recently announced a new company purpose along with the brand refresh of VRI Resorts (VRI) and Trading Places International (TPI).

With the adoption of the new purpose, all associates will be united under a shared brand identity and clear company purpose: Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

According to Capital Vacations CEO Jason Shroff, “This new purpose will help guide our strategic decision-making and shape our corporate culture as we continue to grow and evolve. By focusing on our company’s purpose, promise, vision, and values, we’re providing our team with the tools to thrive.”

About Capital Vacations.
Capital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships.

Alli Beane
Capital Vacations
+1 202-997-3083
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Capital Vacations® Announces New Company Purpose

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more