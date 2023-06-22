Bailiwick Selected as a Top Workplace for 8th Consecutive Year
“Bailiwick’s recognition as a Top Workplace reflects our strong culture and the shared values of our employees.” ”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Minneapolis, MN, June 22, 2023 -- Bailiwick, a leader in providing professionally managed integration solutions, announced that the Company has been recognized as a Top Workplace. This marks the eighth consecutive year that Bailiwick has received this distinguished award.
— Bob Marko, Bailiwick President and CEO
“Bailiwick’s recognition as a Top Workplace reflects our strong culture and the shared values of our employees,” said Bob Marko, Bailiwick President, and CEO. “Since we were founded in 1995, employees have made it a priority to develop a culture that helps make Bailiwick a great place to work. Our culture revolves around four essential values that define who we are and how we conduct business: Trust, Innovative, Consistent, and Knowledgeable. These values strengthen our culture and help to explain why so many of our clients choose to partner with us for the long term.”
Marko also stated that the award is especially gratifying given the competitive labor market and the number of outstanding companies competing for this award.
About Top Workplaces
The Top Workplaces award celebrates companies that make the world a better place to work together by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. The Top Workplaces award is based entirely on feedback from an employee engagement survey completed by the employees of participating workplaces.
About Bailiwick
Bailiwick is a managed IT services provider that specializes in the deployment of complex, large-scale technology initiatives. As a partner with some the best-known brands in North America, Bailiwick is highly regarded for creative problem solving and developing solutions that accelerate growth and profitability for our clients. Our 25+ year, Fortune 500 client relationships are founded on consistent care, quality, and urgency. For more information visit www.bailiwick.com.
