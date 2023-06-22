Aviation Week Network Wins Four Aerospace Media Awards in Paris
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation Week Network, a division of Informa, serving the global aviation, aerospace and defense industries, today announces it has been recognized for four distinguished Aerospace Media Awards. The Aerospace Media Awards celebrate the very best in aviation journalism and publishing and were presented to Aviation Week Network at the Aero Club de France gala in Paris on June 18, the evening before the opening of the Paris Air Show.
The recognized work includes:
• Best Digital Submission: The Check 6 podcast, a weekly program that features insights from Aviation Week editors and data analysts
• Best In-depth Aviation Feature: Senior Editor Guy Norris for an article that delved into the trials and tribulations faced by Boeing over 787 production problems and efforts to correct them
• Best Sustainable Aviation Submission: Contributing writer Angus Batey, for his look at how UK aerospace is juggling investment goals to secure a role in sustainable aviation
• Bill Gunston Technology Writer of the Year: Patrick Veillette and Business and Commercial Aviation
Greg Hamilton, President, Aviation Week Network said, “It’s an honor to receive these prestigious awards. We're extremely proud of our editorial team. They are committed to serving the essential and complex aviation and aerospace community with the trusted and actionable information it needs to succeed in an ever-changing landscape.”
To learn more about Aviation Week Network’s leading journalists and to follow Paris Air Show coverage, visit AviationWeek.com/Paris. For more information about the Aerospace Media Awards, visit https://www.aerospacemediadinner.com/
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world’s leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
Elizabeth Sisk
Elizabeth Sisk
Aviation Week Network
