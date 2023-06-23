DelphianLogic conducts tree plantation drive for World Environment Day 2023

DelphianLogic's Urban Reforestation drive: Paving the way for a sustainable future. DelphianLogic's green pledge: Planting 1000+ trees for a greener tomorrow!

DelphianLogic joins hands with GreenYatra to plant over 1000 trees using the Miyawaki Method

PUNE, MAHARASHTA, INDIA, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world grapples with climate change and environmental degradation, DelphianLogic, an award-winning learning solutions provider, took a step towards a sustainable future by conducting a tree plantation drive on World Environment Day 2023. In collaboration with GreenYatra, DelphianLogic planted over 1000 saplings using the Miyawaki method, a dense plantation technique that promotes rapid growth and biodiversity.

The event was held at Gavli Udyan, Bhosari Alandi Rd, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra, and witnessed a large turnout of volunteers eager to contribute to the environment's well-being. The initiative's primary objective was to support urban reforestation and bring life back to the barren land, creating a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

The Miyawaki method, a technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, involves planting a dense variety of native trees and shrubs in a small area. This technique creates a thriving ecosystem that promotes biodiversity and increases carbon sequestration, resulting in cleaner air, reduced pollution, and an overall healthier environment.

Speaking about the event, Saurabh Ganguly, CEO of DelphianLogic, said, "As a responsible corporate citizen, we recognise our responsibility towards the environment and are committed to taking meaningful action. This tree plantation drive is a small but crucial step towards creating a greener, healthier future for generations to come. We are delighted to partner with GreenYatra, and we look forward to collaborating on many such initiatives in the future."

Director - Executive Management of DelphianLogic, Vandit Goyal, added, "The state of our planet demands urgent action, and we believe that every individual and company has a role to play in protecting the environment. This initiative is a small step towards a larger goal, and we hope to inspire others to take action and create a greener future."

The plantation drive's positive impact will be far-reaching, with reduced carbon emissions, improved air quality, and increased biodiversity. The partnership with GreenYatra will also help ensure the trees' long-term survival and promote community involvement in the initiative.

DelphianLogic's tree plantation drive is a testament to its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. The company has been recognised as a Training Industry Top 20 Watchlist company for Learning Services and has offices in Pune, India; Dallas, Texas; and Basel, Switzerland. As a company that strives to make a positive impact on the world, it will continue to undertake such initiatives and inspire others to do the same.

Let's make everyday World Environment Day and Make an Impact

About DelphianLogic

The whole world runs on SMART. But we’re on a quest for SMARTER

For all things learning, made simpler, done better. For pushing the boundaries of effective learning solutions and crafting them into exceptional ones. For that spark that makes us an award-winning learning solutions company and a partner to global organisations. For the just right. The Smarter.

Welcome to DelphianLogic. 𝙀𝙭𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙎𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧!

You have varied needs. We’ve got varied solutions.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 to help you offer learning programs and interventions as experiences that engage, tell a story and leave a lasting impact.

𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 to help you expand your L&D capacity and capabilities and to give wings to your medium and long term L&D vision and strategies.

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘀 𝗮 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲 to help you provide learning as a service to your employees, extended enterprise, customers and other audiences through a turn-key solution for everything learning with a 360 degree solution that’s easy on the wallet, integrates quickly, and is tailored to your needs.

With a legacy of over 40 happy Fortune/Global customers, more than 1800 successful projects, a 150-member skilled and experienced team, an impressive tally of industry accolades to show for the results that we deliver.

Welcome to the 𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘.. Here’s to 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗘𝗥!

DelphianLogic's Tree Plantation Drive: With 1000 saplings planted, a bold step towards urban reforestation.