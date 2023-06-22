Ghana Water Initiative launches first-of-its-kind CTVET curriculum for water management in Ghana
ACCRA, GHANA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Ghana Water Initiative (GWI), an SDG-focused (UN Sustainable Development Goal) initiative under SafeWater, which is a strategic business unit within Grundfos, has announced the launch of a new CTVET curriculum aimed at improving skills and bridging the technical knowledge gaps in water service delivery in Ghana.
Developed by GWI in partnership with the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET), Global Water Center, Ghana TVET Service, Safe Water Network, and Cleanearth Scientific, the first-of-its-kind curriculum will be piloted with Ghana TVET Service at St. Paul’s Technical Institute in East Akim Municipal, the first Technical School established in Ghana in 1957. The programme is expected to support the creation of 1,000 new direct and indirect jobs across the country.
The first Water Technology enrolments will start in the next academic year, divided into two modules, each taking one to two academic years to complete depending on the applicants’ level of education, and it will then be rolled out to strategic colleges within the Southern Zone, the Middle Belt, and the Northern Sector to cover the whole country.
The curriculum is designed to equip students with the skills necessary to repair and maintain crucial infrastructure such as water treatment systems, water technology, and water pumps in rural areas as well as managing public and private water systems, to provide more reliable access to clean water for communities across the country.
Xorlali Yao-Kuma Kpodo, Grundfos SafeWater’s Engagement Manager commented: “We are happy to be setting the pace and helping to lead the way by launching the very first vocational water training programme in Ghana. 8 million Ghanaians do not have access to safe drinking water, and this is partly due to a lack of water management skills in the country. We hope the new curriculum will bring us closer to our ambition of reaching more than one million Ghanaians with access to clean water by 2025 and encourage anyone passionate about working in the water sector to enrol – both new and old students as well as professionals who want to improve their knowledge and skills.”
Eng. Dr. Stephen Turkson, Chief Consultant for technical education (CTVET & TVET), has supported the curriculum development process and endorsed the rollout of the new training programme, commenting: “TVET education is an engine of economic development across many sectors. Before this curriculum, there was no water-dedicated program in Ghana in any educational institution where a student could go and study to gain knowledge and a qualification. This is the first of its kind in Ghana.”
This announcement comes at a time when the Ghanaian Government has been stressing the importance of, and investing heavily in, TVET education as an essential driver of growth and employment in the country. Last year, the Government reported that a total of 120,000 students had been enrolled in Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools throughout Ghana.
