Grundfos partners with the NRC to provide refugees with access to safe water
The new partnership will enable refugees and people in underserved communities with basic water access in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle EastCOPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grundfos partners with the Norwegian Refugee Council to provide refugees with access to safe water
Grundfos and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) have announced a new partnership to reach refugees and people in underserved communities with basic water access, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East.
With a common ambition to solve the water crisis for people forced to flee, the two organisations will be collaborating under NRC’s WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) programmes that seek to save lives, prevent diseases, promote dignity, and support access to better living conditions and livelihood opportunities.
A SHARED PURPOSE
Ammar Fawzi, NRC’s Global WASH Lead, commented on why NRC has decided to enter this partnership with Grundfos, highlighting the importance of working with a partner that shares NRC’s values and brings innovative solutions to the massive challenge we face:
“Today, millions of people affected by displacement around the world are left with little to no access to safe water. On top of the health challenges that brings, the lack of access to water facilities in shelters and camps deprives displaced families of the opportunity to make their shelters into homes, and their settlements into communities. By partnering with Grundfos we are now better equipped to work with and support people affected by displacement. We wanted to partner with Grundfos as they are a value-driven company that’s made providing underserved communities with safe water a part of their core business. Through our shared purpose, their innovative thinking, wealth of experience and knowledge, we will reach even more people displaced by conflict and work with them to provide access to lifesaving clean water.”
The partnership, effective from April 2023 for two years, will focus on four collaborative areas: skills exchange, program delivery and research and development, equipment supply and support for goods technical specifications, and catalysing innovative and sustainable projects.
Grundfos will support NRC’s work with technical advisory and training for local partners such as governments, para-governments, water utilities and other water operators within countries in which they operate. Both partners will also seek opportunities where Grundfos’ innovative technology and solutions can be tested and integrated into NRC programs.
REACH PEOPLE WITH DRINKING WATER TOGETHER
Pia Yasuko Rask, Senior Director, Grundfos SafeWater commented, “We are very excited to work with NRC as a strategic and trusted partner and to support their WASH interventions through our water system solutions, helping provide more people with safe drinking water and creating lasting impact. This partnership is part of Grundfos’ ambition to reach 300 million people by 2030 with access to drinking water”.
Grundfos and NRC will further explore opportunities to accelerate new and innovative approaches to increasing the scale, scope, and sustainability of clean water access for the communities NRC serves.
"We believe that partnering up with the Norwegian Refugee Council is really honorable for Grundfos. As a company, we already have a great history working with sustainability and helping underserved communities, but with the devastating impacts of climate change, this mission has never been more important than now. At Grundfos, we have bold ambitions to achieve energy and water savings, follow circular business principles, and provide water access to people in need. We believe NRC will play a vital role, helping us to fulfill our responsibility to provide hundreds of millions more people with the fundamental means to a better future," said Dag E. S. Gramstad, Country Director Grundfos Norway.
