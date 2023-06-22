Raltron’s RLX Series Antennas Optimize Design Performance Providing Longer Life in Utility Metering Applications
Antenna frequency can change if it is located too close to another metal component on the board. Not everyone does this analysis, and we have seen much improved performance in the field as a result.”MIAMI, FL, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Raltron, a global leader in high performance frequency management components and wireless antenna products, is simplifying wireless antenna designs and providing longer operational life for utility metering applications with its RLX Series of metal helix antennas. The ruggedized omnidirectional RLX antennas for utility meters are constructed from either phosphor bronze or brass, for optimal outdoor performance in residential, and industrial applications. Able to withstand the extreme heat and cold, these antennas go beyond the typical 5-year warranty and are designed to perform for a minimum of 10+ years, significantly reducing the amount of replacement demands for meters in the field.
The profile of the meter’s main PC board is critical to the antenna design as the antenna needs to be compatible with the other metal components on the board. To optimize circuit performance and maintain the highest efficiency for each meter application, Raltron helps customers by specifying the compensating inductor-capacitor circuitry to maintain the required antenna frequency and desired bandwidth. Raltron does this by providing a free evaluation and analysis of the customer’s PC board layout ensuring the antenna frequency will not be altered.
The RLX antennas provide the desired range of operating frequencies for Utility Metering from 169 MHZ to 960 MHz. This antenna gain is dimensioned to ensure the system will be readable from the specified reading points and distances.
“Metering customers that utilize our free analysis service, enable us to optimize circuits with additional compensating circuitry to keep their product on frequency and to give them a higher efficiency antenna” said Lawson Williams, Antenna Product Manager at Raltron. “The antenna frequency can change if it is located too close to another metal component on the board. Not everyone does this analysis, and we have seen much improved performance in the field as a result.”
For more information on the RLX Series, please visit https://www.raltron.com/rlx-helix-antenna/
About Raltron
Founded in 1983, Raltron is a privately held ISO-9001:2015 certified company that offers the most comprehensive line of frequency management devices in the industry. Raltron develops, manufactures and sells products worldwide including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, VCO’s, SAW and LTCC filters, ceramic resonators and a variety of IoT compatible antennas, RF cable assemblies and RF connectors. Raltron is dedicated to continuous growth through investing in its traditional markets including telecom infrastructure, consumer, industrial, medical, IoT, M2M and smart metering. Its products are marketed through a worldwide network of independently owned representatives and franchised distributors.
