Leading Technology News Platform Ojo-Yoshida Report Rebrands as TechSplicit

Understanding what technology does, requires understanding what it causes in markets, human behavior, and across our interconnected world.” — Bolaji Ojo, Publisher & Editor-in-Chief

WINCHESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ojo-Yoshida Report, a respected voice in technology journalism, today unveils a new name and sharpened mission: TechSplicit — a brand dedicated to delivering journalism with integrity by looking behind the curtain to understand the intended and unintended consequences of innovation and decisions that shape the global high-tech landscape.Led by industry veteran Bolaji Ojo, founder, publisher, and TechSplicit’s Editor-in-Chief — the platform will unearth the stories behind the news and specs, digging beneath the surface to explore how technology impacts applications, markets, industries, economies, societies, and individuals. TechSplicit is more than a name — it’s a lens, a voice, and a challenge to the status quo. It speaks to a readership of executives, engineers, policymakers, and innovators who need more than just data; they need discernment, insight, and wisdom.Stepping into a new leadership role is Mike Markowitz, Editor-at-Large at TechSplicit. Together, Ojo and Markowitz will head an editorial and content development team with more than 100 years of combined experience in semiconductors, technology, and international business. This depth of knowledge enables TechSplicit to deliver insight that is as contextual as it is critical — guiding decision-makers through an era of accelerated change and mounting uncertainty.“TechSplicit represents a commitment to clarity in an era of complexity,” said Bolaji Ojo, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of TechSplicit. “Understanding what technology does, requires understanding what it causes in markets, human behavior, and across our interconnected world. And with recent events in the geo-political environment, companies are operating in a brave new world that require new insights and expertise. Recent TechSplicit stories have shown a light on Nvidia’s China Nightmare and the secondary and tertiary implications of the Trump Tariffs .”TechSplicit will be unveiling new series of podcasts while also hosting a series of groundbreaking virtual summits exploring the most critical and high-growth areas of the industry including power, AI, semiconductors and electronics lifecycle management.For media inquiries, interviews, or to learn more, contact: press@techsplicit.comAbout TechSplicitTechSplicit delivers rigorous, unflinching analysis of technology’s true impact — not just what it does, but what it means. From semiconductors to systems, from policy to perception, TechSplicit examines how technology shapes the future — and who gets to shape it. Led by founder Bolaji Ojo and a team of deeply experienced technology journalists, TechSplicit is where the high-tech community goes to uncover what lies beneath.

