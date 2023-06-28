Love Guitar - Head to International Guitar Foundation & Festivals in Bath, England, 15-20 August 2023
International Guitar Foundation & Festivals Provides Further Details of World Renowned Bath Summer School.LONDON, ENGLAND, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 15-20 August 2023 - IGF Bath Summer School (Bath, England)
Set in the idyllic British countryside, just outside the world renowned city of Bath, the IGF Summer School is a fabulous way to spend a week immersed in all things guitar.
Led by world renowned tutors, spend 5 days learning new guitar skills, improving your playing, meeting fellow guitarists from around the world, watching concerts, jamming out, and more.
With courses available in a variety of styles, there’s something for everyone at this year’s Bath Guitar Festival and Summer school.
Courses include Classical Guitar and Popular Styles Courses: Modern Rock, Classic and Indie Rock, Jump Blues, Acoustic Songs, Jazz, Swing Jazz and Gypsy Jazz, Blues Songs, and Top 40 & Funk. There's also a vocal course for singers from beginners onwards to improve their skills and jam with guitarists in the evenings.
The event is set in the beautiful surroundings of Bath Spa University offering state of the arts facilities.
CLASSICAL
IGF is delighted to have special guests Berta Rojas, Marco Tamayo and Stephen Goss in our new classical guitar course led by Francisco Correa and featuring IGF Artistic Director Tom Kerstens.
The classical course includes:
Celebrity evening concerts
Lunchtime concerts
Morning performance & technique class
Masterclasses
Small ensembles
Guitar Orchestra
Special classes including Alexander Technique, Mindfulness class, Baroque ornamentation
Guitar exhibition and Guitar posture
Individual lessons: each student receives two individual lessons
We will make a professional quality video of you playing a piece that you can take away (optional)
CLASSICAL CONCERT PROGRAMME
This year’s classical concert programme features some of the most celebrated guitarists on the international scene: Paraguayan guitarist Berta Rojas and Cuban Marco Tamayo make not-to-missed rare visits to the UK. Colombian Francisco Correa and IGF’s Artistic Director Tom Kerstens complete the line-up of three fantastic evening concerts. The lunchtime concerts present the very best young guitarists in the country on IGF’s Young Artist Platform (YAP). There are also two brilliant Student Concerts which close the guitar summer school!
See www.igf.org.uk for more details.
POPULAR STYLES COURSES
ACOUSTIC SONGS WITH CHRIS QUINN
Technique level: 1/2
Theory level: 1/2
This course focuses on roots based music, ranging from folk to blues songs. You will study guitar techniques used by some of the greats of popular songwriting and also touch on useful fingerstyle methods and open tunings.
About Chris Quinn:
The Shrewsbury based singer songwriter and acoustic guitarist Chris Quinn has been receiving glowing reviews in the mainstream UK music press for his own debut solo release “Across The Divide”. Maverick Magazine named him “A Master of the Acoustic Guitar and a quality Songwriter”. Chris has carved his trade for over a decade touring worldwide, along the way he’s taken in shows at venues like BB Kings New York, Cambridge Folk Festival, London’s Royal Albert Hall and had a stint as the opening act for the Jools Holland orchestra.
JUMP BLUES WITH CHRIS CORCORAN
Technique level: 2
Theory level: 2
Referencing the big sound of ‘40s & ‘50s R&B and Jump Blues guitar, this course will give a fresh perspective on how to add drive, style and invention. Licks, riffs and phrases will be covered as well as the styles of guitarists like T-Bone Walker, Lonnie Johnson, Tiny Grimes and Barney Kessel.
About Chris Corcoran:
Chris has performed with his trio and with six-piece band, which has been formed by several decades of experience in blues clubs in the UK. He has appeared in several Guitar magazines and regularly gives masterclasses around the world. His last three albums Blues Guitar Grooves (2017), Coolerator (2020) and Inferno (2021) were all awarded ‘Best Instrumental Album’ by US website Blues Junction Productions. Chris also curates and leads the IGF Blues Summit.
JAZZ WITH GIANLUCA CORONA
Technique level: 2/3
Theory level: 2/3
This class will cover the basics (extended chords, simple diatonic licks, swing feel, blues) through to more advanced concepts and devices (chord substitution, modal phrasing, outside playing). Well-known artists like Wes Montgomery and Joe Pass will be featured as well as more contemporary players such as John Scofield, Pat Metheny, Tim Miller and Scott Henderson.
About Gianluca:
Gianluca is a seasoned professional guitarist with over twenty-five years playing on both sides of the Atlantic. He holds a diploma from the Guitar Institute of Technology in Los Angeles and has performed alongside some of the biggest names in Italian music. Gianluca’s session credits include stints with Piero Pelù, Eugenio Finardi, Fiordaliso, Grazia Di Michele and Tazenda. In the late 90s, he began a collaboration with Sardinian singer Andrea Parodi which lead to a tour and a live recording with guitar legend Al Di Meola and Israeli singer Noa, among many others Italian and international artists. Since moving to London in 2006, Gianluca has been writing for Guitar Techniques and teaching at the London’s ICMP. He performs regularly with different bands and combos in festivals and live venues in the UK and abroad. Gianluca recently recorded a guitar duo album (London Stories, 33Jazz) with fellow guitarist and friend Maciek Pysz, receiving many four star reviews.
BLUES SONGS WITH NEVILLE MARTEN
Technique level: 2
Theory level: 2
The aim for this course is to cover a range of blues tunes from classic to more modern. The onus is on great blues songs that everyone will know and enjoy playing. Guitarists of every level will be able to join in, whether you can improvise full solos or just play chords and a few licks.
About Neville:
Neville has been playing blues guitar since he heard John Mayall’s ‘Beano’ album with Eric Clapton back in 1966. He’s played thousands of gigs with a variety of bands, taught Blues and Mojo courses at IGF for over 10 years and wrote his Blues Headlines column in Guitarist for over 20. He’s currently recording the blues album he’s been promising for at least two decades and is looking forward to being back at Bath Spa Uni in 2020!
TOP 40 AND FUNK WITH JASON SIDWELL
Technique level: 2
Theory level: 2
This course is for guitarists that desire strong abilities to suit being in a band. This will include picking approaches and band relevant chord voicings to modes for soloing and exciting repertoire analysis with a bias towards funk and RnB legends like Chic, James Brown and Michael Jackson.
About Jason:
Jason has been an active performer and tutor for nearly 30 years. He has been senior tuition editor for Guitar Techniques, Guitarist and Total Guitar since 2003 where he has commissioned, edited, and written over 20,000 educational articles. He has performed in Europe, Middle East and Hong Kong, hosted various UK academy masterclasses, written tutorials for The Observer and The Guardian newspapers and the book, How To Play Guitar Step By Step (Dorling Kindersley). He has recorded with virtuosos such as Paul Gilbert, Brett Garsed, Allen Hinds, Marty Friedman, Nick Johnston, Carl Verheyen and Andy Timmons. The majority of his playing/recording now is focused on theatre work (Nigel Havers through to Kerry Ellis!), solo guitar performances, funk rock bands and library/console gaming music.
CLASSIC ROCK AND INDIE WITH JON BISHOP
Technique level: 2
Theory level: 2
This class will cover many of the main components that guitarists use, ranging from scales and chord riffing through to string bending and use of harmonics. Lots of classic rock and indie riffs will be looked at with iconic songs from bands like AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Oasis.
About Jon:
Jon’s teaching and performing CV is filled with lots of variety! He is a tutor for Guitar Techniques and Total Guitar, with many GT tutorial DVDs created in the last ten years. He’s been an ACM tutor and is a degree lecturer for DIME online. His performing credits include The Bodyguard UK tour, several tours with 80s rock n roll icon, Shakin’ Stevens and is a member of the Novello Orchestra (recent tours include La La Land In Concert and Love Actually in Concert). His recording credits include Cliff Richards, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Westlife, Bonnie Tyler, Kerry Ellis and the 50th Anniversary recording of West Side Story. Recently, he played various instruments for the 2019 film, The Fisherman’s Friends.
MODERN ROCK WITH TOLIS ZAVALIARIS
Technique level: 2/3
Theory level: 2/3
This class is designed to teach you everything you need to know about rock from the 80s and beyond. The focus will be on relevant techniques, from picking to legato, and on stunning guitar players to improve and supercharge your rock guitar playing. Guitarists covered will range from Randy Rhoads to Paul Gilbert, Yngwie Malmsteen to Steve Vai.
About Tolis:
Tolis is a guitarist with a unique sound and composition approach who blends modern rock and jazz/fusion with Eastern European music. He has worked with Vanessa Mae, Pete Lockett (Steve Smith), Laurence Cottle (Eric Clapton), Neil Angilley (Shirley Bassey), Fergus Gerrand (Madonna), Beruz Game (XFactor), Peter Greenwell (Flop-Star), Benny D (Depeche Mode), John Robertson (Morcheeba), David Crefield (Kaiser Chiefs), Corin Giles (kiss FM) and many more. He was the winner of the London Guitar Hero completion in 2004, has three solo albums released under his own label AZ Records and performs in his own band “The Tolis Zavaliaris Project”. He holds seminars for the RGT’s annual conference and he runs masterclasses all over Europe.
GYPSY JAZZ & SWING JAZZ WITH JOHN WHEATCROFT
Technique level: 2/3
Theory level: 2/3
This class will help to get your playing ‘campfire jam’ ready, with a hands on look at the fundamentals of this inclusive and engaging style – from using the correct chords and mastering ‘La Pompe’ to adding authentic licks and lines, delivering melodies with authority and improvising your own solos against a selection of popular progressions and complete tunes from this idiom. Django Reinhardt is the master of this style but Biréli Lagrène, Stochelo Rosenberg and Adrien Moignard will be covered too.
About John:
John leads a busy double-life as an artist and an educator. He has performed with various artists ranging from classical guitarist John Williams and fusion sweeper Frank Gambale to session guitarist Carl Verheyen and the fusion drummer, Billy Cobham. John has toured the world with both Carl Palmer (ELP) and John Jorgenson (Elton John/ Hellecasters) and is a regular contributor to Guitar Techniques and Guitarist. John is Head of Guitar at BIMM London and a visiting lecturer for the University of West London (London College of Music) and Chester University. His Improvising Blues Guitar book (Schott) is a strong seller and his debut acoustic album, Ensemble Futur has been critically very well received.
VOCAL COURSE WITH SARA DAVEY
Technique level: 1/2
Theory level: 1/2
The aim of this course is to help you find confidence as a singer and to use your voice in a healthy and efficient way. You will develop your own unique vocal identity, while learning tried and trusted techniques that you will be able to apply to your chosen genre. The vocal coaching will include instruction for singing solo as well as in groups and bands. During the week, we will be learning accompanied and unaccompanied songs, warm-ups, experimental improvisation and learn about the anatomy of our voices as instruments. You will receive fine-tuned feedback on your singing and each student will take away a plan to help them level up.
About Sara:
Sara Davey studied Music Education and Music Performance at East Tennessee State University. In 2018 she received a Distinguished Alumni award for her work in music across the globe. Since moving to London in 2009 to join Grammy award winning acapella group ‘The Swingles’ she has worked on the Sky TV show Sing: Ultimate Acapella and sung on over 30 films including Wonder Woman, Harry Potter and the Hunger Games. After leaving The Swingles in 2018, Sara has continued singing and coaching plus enjoys collaborations with artists such as Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith, Jaimie Cullum, Rumer, Gareth Malone, Goldie, Mari Wilson and Jacob Collier.
More information about IGF and booking details can be found at:
https://www.igf.org.uk/bath-summer-school-classical-course
https://www.igf.org.uk/bath-summer-school-2023
ACCOMODATION
Held at Bath Spa University, England, UK, all rooms are single and ensuite with individual shower and toilet, towels and communal kitchens.
Half Board Accommodation - includes breakfast and dinner.
Fee:
Classical Course (16-20 August)
Tuition: £380
Accommodation: £416
All Other Courses (15-20 August)
Tuition: £475
Accommodation: £520
WHAT IS IGF?
International Guitar Foundation and Festivals, better known as IGF, is a charitable organisation dedicated to the guitar, its players, and its music. It was founded in 1993 and achieved charitable status in May 1994. It focusses primarily upon:
– promoting festivals, concert series, workshops, outreach, summer schools and community outreach
– creating new music
– advancing the opportunities available for new players
– developing audiences for guitar music, throughout the UK and especially in the north east.
IGF creates a high-quality repertoire for guitar and guitar with other instruments by commissioning new work from leading music creators, from a wide variety of musical backgrounds. This new work is disseminated to audiences via performances, workshops, recording projects and internet-based distribution to develop and sustain the widest possible audience.
IGF creates opportunities for young players by providing performance platforms, workshops, professional advice and the highest quality training available. It involves young guitarists in the creation and performance of new commissioned music.
IGF also presents a host of international talent, bringing many players, both established and emerging, for the first time to the UK.
Their work is defined by Listen.Play.Create
Listen: performance
Play: education
Create: new music
Larisa Lieberman
International Guitar Foundation and Festivals
info@igf.org.uk
IGF Bath Summer School