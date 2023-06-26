International Guitar Foundation and Festivals Announces Exciting Summer Programme
Love Guitar? There's Something for Everyone at International Guitar Foundation and Festivals Summer Programme of Workshops, Courses and Concerts.
Music expresses that which cannot be said and on which it is impossible to be silent.”LONDON, ENGLAND, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year guitarists and guitar lovers of all styles and abilities converge on England in July and August to take part in an exciting programme of workshops, courses and concerts spanning a range of styles and genres. From flamenco and classical, to blues, rock, jazz and pop, there's something for everyone, along with an international community to listen, learn & create.
— Victor Hugo
With inspiring concerts from international award winning guitarists, there is also the opportunity for guitarists to attend courses, gain inspiration, and improve their own skills in a friendly and supportive environment.
IGF SUMMER PROGRAMME
Saturday 8 July 2023 - The Big Night of the Flamenco Guitar (Kings Place, London)
Presented by Flamenco Festival and IGF with a line up featuring guitarists Mercedes Luján, José del Tomate, Raúl Cantizano and dancer Sara Jiménez, this evening represents an authentic and exciting celebration of the flamenco guitar.
Concert Prices: £16.50-£49.50 + 10% booking fee.
21-23 July 2023 - IGF Guitar Summit (Kings Place, London)
Three days of concerts, workshops and masterclasses.
With concerts and workshops from master flamenco guitarist Juan Martín, guitarist and songwriter Martin Simpson, and celebrated jazz guitarist Biréli Lagrène.
Concert Prices: £16.50-£49.50 + 10% booking fee.
Workshop Prices: £150 (1 day) to £250 (2 day)
23 July 2023 - London Blues Summit (Kings Place, London)
In a unique all day event curated by jump blues guitarist Chris Corcoran, the London Blues Guitar Summit presents a blues workshop with Gianluca Corona and concerts from some of the UK's leading exponents of Blues Guitar styles including Elsie Franklin, Femi Precious, Remi Bankyln and Francesca Shaw, Big Joe Louis, the Paul Garner Band, and the Chris Corcoran Band.
15-20 August 2023 - IGF Bath Summer School (Bath, England)
Set in the beautiful English countryside, just outside the world renowned city of Bath, the IGF Summer School enables participants to spend a week immersed in all things guitar.
The week is aimed at those wanting to learn new guitar skills, improve their playing, meet fellow guitarists from around the world, watch concerts, jam, and more.
Courses include Classical Guitar, Modern Rock, Classic and Indie Rock, Jump Blues, Acoustic Songs, Jazz, Swing Jazz and Gypsy Jazz, Blues Songs, and Top 40 & Funk. There's also a vocal course for singers from beginners onwards to improve their skills and jam with guitarists in the evenings.
The event is held at Bath Spa University, which offers state of the arts facilities. All rooms are single and ensuite with individual shower and toilet, towels and communal kitchens.
For More Information and Booking See:
Classical: www.igf.org.uk/bath-summer-school-classical-course
Popular Styles Courses: www.igf.org.uk/bath-summer-school-2023
Half Board Accommodation - includes breakfast and dinner.
Fee:
Classical Course (16-20 August)
Tuition: £380
Accommodation: £416
All Other Courses (15-20 August)
Tuition: £475
Accommodation: £520
What is IGF?
International Guitar Foundation and Festivals, better known as IGF, is a charitable organisation dedicated to the guitar, its players, and its music. It was founded in 1993 and achieved charitable status in May 1994. It focusses primarily upon:
– promoting festivals, concert series, workshops, outreach, summer schools and community outreach
– creating new music
– advancing the opportunities available for new players
– developing audiences for guitar music, throughout the UK and especially in the north east.
IGF creates a high-quality repertoire for guitar and guitar with other instruments by commissioning new work from leading music creators, from a wide variety of musical backgrounds. This new work is disseminated to audiences via performances, workshops, recording projects and internet-based distribution to develop and sustain the widest possible audience.
IGF creates opportunities for young players by providing performance platforms, workshops, professional advice and the highest quality training available. It involves young guitarists in the creation and performance of new commissioned music.
IGF also presents a host of international talent, bringing many players, both established and emerging, for the first time to the UK.
Their work is defined by Listen.Play.Create
Listen: performance
Play: education
Create: new music
Larisa Lieberman
International Guitar Foundation and Festivals
info@igf.org.uk
