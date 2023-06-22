United Planet Offers Exclusive Volunteer Promo in South Africa This Summer
EINPresswire.com/ -- United Planet presents its exclusive buy one get one free promotion for all volunteer quests to South Africa, providing an opportunity to make a lasting impact while exploring the vibrant landscapes of this extraordinary nation.
Starting from the 15th of July (5 weeks) or the 26th of August (4 weeks), United Planet is offering an unprecedented deal for the upcoming sessions. When individuals sign up as volunteers, United Planet will gift an additional placement to one of their friends for free. Alternatively, participants and their friends can choose to split the cost 50:50, effectively granting both parties a splendid 50% discount. This win-win situation allows loved ones to embark on a remarkable adventure together, spreading joy and creating unforgettable memories. To take advantage of this offer, the code BOGOSA should be used when enrolling.
In South Africa, participants have the unique opportunity to join United Planet's Sports Coaching or Children and Education volunteer projects. The Sports Coaching program is based in the townships and schools around Port Elizabeth, where volunteers mentor children in various sports such as cricket, hockey, netball, rugby, soccer, or tennis. The program aims to foster camaraderie and empower children from less-advantaged backgrounds, emphasizing the values of teamwork, discipline, and resilience.
For those with a passion for education, the Children and Education program offers placements at childcare centers or schools in the Port Elizabeth area. Participants engage in activities such as playing with children, providing homework assistance, supporting local teachers in lessons, and organizing extracurricular endeavors. By dedicating their time and skills, volunteers play a crucial role in shaping the future of these bright young minds and contributing to the overall development of the community.
This is an unmissable opportunity to embark on a life-changing journey filled with purpose, adventure, and cultural immersion. It is an opportunity to discover the beauty of South Africa while making a positive difference in the lives of those in need.
For more information and to sign up for this exclusive offer, please visit the United Planet website here or enroll now.
ABOUT UNITED PLANET
United Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive, service-learning, project-based learning, and experiential learning programs, including volunteer abroad, virtual internships, internships abroad, gap year volunteering, and global virtual classroom exchange in more than 30 countries. Volunteers and interns have helped address important global issues—such as health, children and education, and environmental sustainability while developing leadership and other 21st-century skills, building bridges across divides, and forging cohesive and productive cross-border relationships both in-person and online. For more information about United Planet, please visit www.unitedplanet.org.
