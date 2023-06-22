SalesScreen Named #1 in Relationships and Implementation in the Summer G2 Reports
The latest G2 reports are out, and once again SalesScreen is on top of the sales gamification category.
From our newest hire to those of us who have been here for years, our entire team really got in the weeds with our customers. I want to personally thank all our amazing customers for their insights.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest G2 reports are out, and once again SalesScreen is on top of the sales gamification category. Most notably this quarter, SalesScreen claimed the #1 spot for both relationships and implementation for sales gamification. These two top rankings, as well as being named as a leader in sales gamification for an eighth straight quarter, stands as a testament to the value and excitement their product brings to sales teams. Let’s dive into the main takeaways from the summer G2 Reports!
— Ole Jacob Christoffersen, SalesScreen Customer Success Manager
Best Relationship
SalesScreen has always been a customer-focused company, with a massive 4.8/5 ranking overall on G2. They continued that trend this quarter by being named #1 on the sales gamification relationship index. G2 breaks down the overall relationship score by balancing likelihood to recommend, ease of doing business with, and quality of support. All of these scores came together to give them a 98% relationship score.
SalesScreen Customer Success Manager Ole Jacob Christoffersen stated “The CS team has been hard at work this quarter to really dive into what our clients need to make our platform run at its peak. From our newest hire to those of us who have been here for years, our entire team really got in the weeds with our customers. I want to personally thank all our amazing customers for their insights and my team for their hard work and dedication this quarter.”
Most Implementable
SalesScreen’s dedication to their customer experience has led to their product being extremely intuitive, fun, and easy to use. That customer-centric attitude has led to them once again being named the most implementable sales gamification software of the quarter! G2 analyzes implementation by looking at ease of setup, average user adoption, and average months to go live. These scores led them to the top of the charts, with an industry-topping overall implementation score of 89%.
Leader In Sales Gamification
SalesScreen has been an industry leader in sales gamification for over a decade. Since their start in Norway, they have always been on the cutting edge of technology and creating impactful practices for sales teams. For the eighth straight quarter, they have been named as a leader in sales gamification. Not only that, but they have consistently been named as a leader across companies of all sizes from mid market to enterprise.
In an effort to further that consistency, productivity, and engagement, they have also completely rebuilt their mobile app so that sales teams can easily access competitions, customized rewards shops, and much more wherever they are. Consistency is key whenever you are looking at a software to add to your tech stack and SalesScreen continuously makes their product more reliable, intuitive, and visually pleasing. The G2 reviews are a reflection of that dedication and their customers also cite instant boosts in productivity, increased retention, and overall hype on the sales floor as some of the major wins of SalesScreen.
What are the G2 awards?
“While G2 publishes the Best Software Awards each year, they’re really awards from customers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Representing a vote of confidence from real software users, these awards also spotlight those that have risen to the top among thousands of companies. With 2 million+ verified software reviews, the most in a single destination, our marketplace features more than 145,000 products and services across 2,100 different categories. Congratulations to all those named, as buyers will continue to lean on these awards as a trusted source to inform their software decisions in the year ahead.”
The top 100 companies are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each vendor, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be recognized as a Best Software Award winner, a software company or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2022 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period. To learn more, view G2’s 2023 Best Software Awards and read more about G2’s methodology.
About SalesScreen
SalesScreen is the leading sales gamification solution for building motivated teams which achieve their goals. By tapping into the individual psychological drivers that motivate sales reps, SalesScreen boosts performance across your team. Our gamification works by engaging each user with up-to-the-minute performance data, dozens of competitions, personal milestone celebrations, a rewards shop, and streamlined sales coaching. Since its creation in Norway in 2014, SalesScreen has motivated tens of thousands of sales reps globally and is consistently rated highly by customers for ease of use, satisfaction, and industry-leading customer service.
Olga Karanikos
SalesScreen
olga@salesscreen.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube