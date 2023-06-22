SGS Approved By T-Mobile for US OTA Radiated Performance Testing in Branchburg, USA
EINPresswire.com/ -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has expanded its global network of testing and certification services to the wireless industry after its laboratory in Branchburg, New Jersey, USA gained authorization for T-Mobile US stock and non-stock over the air (OTA) radiated performance testing for 5G as well as 4G.
This latest approval, from the trade association representing the US communications industry, expands SGS’s existing OTA capabilities and approvals for wireless operators including Verizon Wireless, Dish Wireless and AT&T. The state of the art testing facility in Branchburg is now the only OTA lab in the world able to perform radiated performance testing for the big four US operators in one location.
One of the first CTIA authorized test labs in US in 2005, the lab offers manufacturers across the world a true ‘one-stop-shop’ for services for all mobile technologies including 5G FR1 (SA, NSA, EN-DC), 5G FR2 (mmWave), 4G, A-GPS, 3G as well as CWG Wi-Fi.
Across its extensive global network of wireless labs, SGS tests OTA radiated performance for several wireless operators, including Vodafone, Orange and NTT Docomo, as well as for global certification organizations such as PTCRB and GCF.
The extended range of OTA services available at SGS, with 24/7 support, includes:
Total radiated power (TRP) and total isotropic sensitivity (TIS) for:
5G FR1 (SA, NSA including EN-DC), carrier aggregation (5G/4G)
LTE aGPS, CAT M1, NB-IoT, 3G/2G, Wi-Fi, Sigfox
Antenna radiation pattern (2D/3D)
Antenna efficiency and absolute gain
VSWR and antenna matching
MIMO
SGS wireless testing services
SGS offers an end-to-end portfolio of testing services for the entire wireless ecosystem, including device manufacturers (ODMs, OEMs), network operators, chipset/module vendors and IoT integrators. Its highly knowledgeable and experienced engineers and project managers, working in a global network of state-of-the-art laboratories, can provide unique insights on various wireless technologies.
Learn more about SGS’s wireless testing services.
About SGS
We are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 97,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.
Ruth Roy, Account Director
This latest approval, from the trade association representing the US communications industry, expands SGS’s existing OTA capabilities and approvals for wireless operators including Verizon Wireless, Dish Wireless and AT&T. The state of the art testing facility in Branchburg is now the only OTA lab in the world able to perform radiated performance testing for the big four US operators in one location.
One of the first CTIA authorized test labs in US in 2005, the lab offers manufacturers across the world a true ‘one-stop-shop’ for services for all mobile technologies including 5G FR1 (SA, NSA, EN-DC), 5G FR2 (mmWave), 4G, A-GPS, 3G as well as CWG Wi-Fi.
Across its extensive global network of wireless labs, SGS tests OTA radiated performance for several wireless operators, including Vodafone, Orange and NTT Docomo, as well as for global certification organizations such as PTCRB and GCF.
The extended range of OTA services available at SGS, with 24/7 support, includes:
Total radiated power (TRP) and total isotropic sensitivity (TIS) for:
5G FR1 (SA, NSA including EN-DC), carrier aggregation (5G/4G)
LTE aGPS, CAT M1, NB-IoT, 3G/2G, Wi-Fi, Sigfox
Antenna radiation pattern (2D/3D)
Antenna efficiency and absolute gain
VSWR and antenna matching
MIMO
SGS wireless testing services
SGS offers an end-to-end portfolio of testing services for the entire wireless ecosystem, including device manufacturers (ODMs, OEMs), network operators, chipset/module vendors and IoT integrators. Its highly knowledgeable and experienced engineers and project managers, working in a global network of state-of-the-art laboratories, can provide unique insights on various wireless technologies.
Learn more about SGS’s wireless testing services.
About SGS
We are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 97,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.
Ruth Roy, Account Director
Sugarloaf Marketing Ltd.
+44 1892711240
ruth@sugarloafmarketing.co.uk