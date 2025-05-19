Coats Launches Lifestyle Solutions Range to Revolutionise Manufacture of Bags and Accessories

New range features unique single sourcing option for fillers

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry first, which will help simplify the sourcing of key components for the manufacture of handbags and accessories, Coats Footwear has launched a unique kit concept that provides all the structural elements needed to create a bag, in a single box. This unique approach forms part of a new range of ‘Lifestyle Solutions’, which the business has assembled for manufacturers of high-end, premium and affordable luxury bags and accessories worldwide.Coats Footwear’s Lifestyle Solutions portfolio offers handbag brands and manufacturers limitless creativity and functionality when it comes to materials. Featuring carefully engineered structural components, lifestyle and luxury filler materials, threads and yarns, the range includes innovative products that perfectly fuse fashion, performance and sustainability.As part of Lifestyle Solutions, the groundbreaking ‘bag in a box’ kit is designed to help fashion brands and their manufacturing partners reduce supply chain complexities and inventory management – while enhancing product quality and consistency. This novel, holistic approach to sourcing structural components and fillers can also help provide clearer visibility of the environmental footprint of bag parts.Customers can curate bespoke boxes aligned to specific needs, choosing from the vast array of eco-friendly structural components that Coats Footwear offers. Each box will typically feature materials for reinforcing shoulder straps and handles, bag bottoms and sides, interior separators, gussets and flaps. Customers can opt to receive all components for one bag in a single box, or multiple parts for numerous bags, bundled together. Separately, as part of Coats Footwear’s Lifestyle Solutions range, manufacturers can source a variety of high-performance threads, lining fabrics, foams and outer materials.Bryan Whitfield, VP of Sales – Brands at Coats Footwear said: "Assembling what’s needed to create fashion handbags and accessories has never been so straightforward, sustainable, or refined with our Lifestyle Solutions range. In particular, our kit solution approach is game-changing, enabling manufacturers to source all their bag-making fillers in one go. At Coats Footwear we are committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity. We’re constantly inventing new materials that carefully balance functionality, performance, aesthetics and sustainability. Lifestyle Solutions and our kitted concept also shows us being innovative when it comes to delivering our products – helping customers work in a more efficient, streamlined way. The feedback we’ve had so far has been phenomenal, and we look forward to helping brands deliver new seasonal and capsule collections via this novel approach.”Hero products integral to the Lifestyle Solutions range, include:- RX V 5000: An eco-friendly thermoplastic reinforcement material, crafted from high-level GRS-certified recycled wood and polymers, which can create a stable structure and lasting shape – while reducing a handbag’s carbon footprint.- Cyclea: A revolutionary material that closes the loop on waste, giving a second life to leather waste leftover from manufacturing processes, turning it into a high-performance reinforcement material.- Coats EcoVerde Threads: The first globally available 100% recycled line of GRS certified premium threads derived from post-consumer PET bottles, which combine strength and sustainability.- Ultrasoft: An uncoated material, on a recycled polyester non-woven base, that delivers exceptional abrasion resistance, slip resistance, and robust tear strength of stitched parts. With good air and water permeability, it offers quick recovery after kneading, leaving no bone marks or creases.- Pyroflex: A tear-proof, stable reinforcement material, coated with a thermo adhesive for strong bonding on leather or synthetic surfaces. Whether reinforcing stitching, eyelet placements, or areas prone to high pressure and tensile loads, this material ensures longevity and strength.- Powerflex: A highly elastic and breathable reinforcement material with a TPU base. This elastic material is enhanced with a stretchable thermo-adhesive coating, ensuring swift and effortless application on knitwear, bags, and other elastic materials.Coats Footwear provides a range of high-quality threads, structural components and fillers designed specifically for the production of handbags and accessories. With a keen focus on both the functional and visual aspects of bag production, Coats Footwear ensures that every material it provides can enhance the craftsmanship, durability, and style of final products, making the business a trusted partner in the creation of handbags that are both beautiful and built to last.For more information about Coats Lifestyle Solutions, visit: https://www.coats.com/en/info-hub/lifestyle-solutions/ -ends-For further information:To arrange an interview with the Coats Footwear team or to request high resolution images, please contact the Coats Footwear press office:rachel@may-fifteen.co.uk / natalie@may-fifteen.co.ukAbout CoatsCoats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. Trusted by the world's leading companies to deliver crucial, innovative, and sustainable solutions, the business provides value-adding products including apparel, accessory and footwear threads, structural footwear components, fabrics, yarns and software solutions. Headquartered in the UK, Coats is a FTSE250 company and a FTSE4Good Index constituent. Coats connects talent, textiles, and technology, to make a better and more sustainable world. To find out more, please visit: https://www.coats.com/en

