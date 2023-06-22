AlterVerse Launches First Conversational AI NPCs
The AI NPCs are live and playable in its flagship game, Sky City, supporting player onboarding and allowing brands to engage customers through the metaverse.
Our collaboration with Convai represents a new intersection of AI, Web3, and immersive technologies”NEVIS ST. KITTS, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AlterVerse, a world and game creation platform backed by Binance Labs and Polygon Ventures, has launched conversational AI companions as part of its ongoing Sky City Beta sessions.
Powered by Convai, the new feature is the first live integration that uses artificial intelligence to onboard new players, who can learn and level up their skills by conversing with an in-game AI NPC.
Through the integration, brands can also set up a storefront in AlterVerse with their own AI shopkeeper. With extensive knowledge of the partner’s products, the shopkeeper NPCs can chat with players to drive sales, provide customer service, and more. To date, AlterVerse has already secured over 100 partnerships, including RIOT energy, Scuti, Razor scooters, and Gate.io.
“Our collaboration with Convai represents a new intersection of AI, Web3, and immersive technologies, supporting an entirely new digital experience while transforming the way brands interact and build loyalty with their customers online,” said Scot Kinney, CEO of AlterVerse.
AlterVerse will also make non-fungible token (NFT) AI companions, which holders can access from anywhere at any time. These NFT companions will provide personalized guidance that improves and evolves with every interaction.
“The deployment of AI Shopkeepers in our digital storefront will allow us to keep pace with how the next generation consumer wants to do business online. This venture is more than just a technological innovation; it marks the dawn of a new era in online business operations, one where interactive AI is the norm rather than the exception” said Steve Jakobsen, Co-Founder of Riot Energy. “We're eager to witness how this transformative initiative impacts the e-commerce landscape and sets new benchmarks in customer engagement and satisfaction that take experiential to the next level."
In addition to using AI to gain a competitive edge in more advanced forms of gameplay, players will be able to use AlterVerse’s no-code game creator to build custom games and worlds, where they can also design and implement their own AI companions for their users to interact with.
This innovation follows AlterVerse’s successful funding round led by Binance Labs and Polygon Ventures, with other notable participants like Gate.io Labs, Baselayer Capital, and EnjinStarter. The project is also incubated by Altcoin Buzz Labs.
Currently in Closed Beta, Sky City is the first AlterVerse experience to launch. As the central hub of the AlterVerse, it offers more than 20 mini-games, including quests, resource gathering, fishing, hunting, mining, combat, building, racing, mech battles, and demolition derby. Creators will be able to implement Sky City’s visual assets and gameplay mechanics in their own custom experiences.
"AlterVerse is pioneering player and brand engagement with Convai's AI NPCs and SCUTI's AI-driven marketplace. Together it will revolutionize the way players discover and shop for products. Using advanced algorithms, players receive personalized product recommendations and earn rewards with every purchase and the smart NPC can further explain the product benefits." said Nicholas Longano, CEO of Scuti.
More information about joining the Sky City Closed Beta can be found at: https://www.alterverse.com/download
More information about AlterVerse’s AI features, including a video demonstration of its first AI NPC providing SkyCity onboarding advice, can be found at: https://www.alterverse.com/features/ai-npcs
About AlterVerse
AlterVerse is a world and game creation platform that creators can use to build Web3 games with realistic graphics and AI integration. Incubated by Altcoin Buzz Labs, AlterVerse is developed with the stunning visuals and powerful capabilities of Unreal Engine, AlterVerse brings realistic graphics, compelling game design, expansive 3D environments, and authentic economies to players.
Once the flagship titles have proven their mettle on the AlterVerse platform, the team will release game development tools for public use. This will empower everyday players to craft their own high quality games and experiences within the AlterVerse, offering unprecedented creative freedom. For more information, visit alterverse.com.
