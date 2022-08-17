PlayNFT Launches NFT Platform for Twitch & YouTube Streamers, Supported by Ripple XRPL Grant
The cross-chain platform has received over $300,000 in funding from XRP Ledger, Near, Stacks & Velas; will enable streamers to create NFTs with in-game utility.
NFTs are a game changer for attaching real value to content. By connecting creators with game developers and in-game utility, our platform takes that value to the next level.”MIAMI, FL, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PlayNFT, a platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has launched a marketplace that enables Twitch and YouTube streamers to create branded NFTs with in-game utility. This launch follows PlayNFT’s selection as a winner of Ripple’s XRPL Grant program Wave 3, which saw a record number of applicants.
— Xavier Moore, CEO of PlayNFT
PlayNFT has now received over $300,000 in grants from XRP Ledger, Velas, Near, and Stacks, allowing Twitch’s 9.2 million streamers, YouTube’s 51 million content creators, and their communities to mint NFTs on their network of choice. The cross-chain platform has plans to integrate a broad range of other networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, Enjin’s Efinity and JumpNet, Avalanche, Telos, Solana, and Huobi Eco Chain, which will allow the supply of NFTs to be minted and shared across chains.
“PlayNFT will empower creators to meaningfully engage their audiences and infuse their NFTs with utility and value in a collaborative, accessible way,” said Xavier Moore, CEO of PlayNFT. “NFTs are a game changer for attaching real value to content. By connecting creators with game developers and in-game utility, our platform takes that value to the next level.”
With over 260 streamers already signed up to use PlayNFT, each creator will have their own storefront where their communities can purchase branded NFTs. They will also be able to add utility to the NFTs via games such as Min-Mins and Shield of Shalwend, while game developers can integrate PlayNFT’s tools and attach in-game utility to NFTs on any connected blockchain.
“As content creators, we’re always looking for new ways to connect on a deeper level with the communities that support us,” said ashnichrist, founder of Stream Coach. “PlayNFT allows us to use this new technology to offer more value to our audiences in an uncomplicated way.”
Along with integrating additional chains, PlayNFT will add support for TikTok creators in Q3 of this year. The platform also plans to add play-to-earn arcade games, where holders can use their NFTs to play and compete for prizes and cash rewards. Content creators streamers interested in creating branded NFTs can get started at playnft.io.
About PlayNFT
PlayNFT connects NFTs to in-game content and utility. Using PlayNFT,’s platform, NFT creators and holders can make their tokens usable in games; game developers can use the platform’s API to create content for NFT holders on any supported blockchain; streamers can create digital tokens to distribute to their viewers; and NFT marketplaces can show which NFTs are linked to utility. For more information, visit playnft.io.
Bryana Kortendick
S1V
bryana@s1v.io