Việt Nam seeks stronger trade ties with Indonesia

JAKARTA — Vietnamese and Indonesian enterprises specialising in various fields like food, beverages and renewable energy gathered at a business matchmaking seminar in Jakarta on Wednesday.

The event was jointly held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia, and the Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin Jakarta).

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Tạ Văn Thông affirmed that the two countries boast great potential for cooperation in business and investment.

Last year, the two-way trade reached US$14.17 billion, he said, adding that Indonesia’s investment in Việt Nam was valued at about $620 million, and that from Việt Nam stood at $50 million.

However, the diplomat pointed out that the figures remain a far cry from the potential as well as other optimal conditions brought about by bilateral legal documents which have been almost done, close geographical distance, the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) and free trade agreements between ASEAN and partners, along with direct flights between the two countries.

Thông expressed his hope that more partnerships will be set up by the two countries’ enterprises, and more Indonesian firms will invest in Việt Nam.

Trần Quang Huy, Director of the MoIT’s Asia-Africa Market Department, noted that Indonesia is now Việt Nam’s third biggest trade partner in ASEAN, and Việt Nam is Indonesia’s fourth largest in the region.

Việt Nam exports rice, coffee, rubber, aquatic products, garments-textiles, phones and spare parts, steel, construction materials and plastic products to Indonesia, while importing coal, auto spare parts, palm oi and animal feed from the country.

Kadin Jakarta Chairwoman Diana Dewi said the seminar offers an opportunity for Indonesian and Vietnamese businesses to promote cooperation and expand operations in the respective markets.

On the sidelines of the seminar, there were meetings and working sessions between producers, exporters and importers in different areas. — VNS