“BALDY FOR THE BLIND” A FILM SHOWCASING BLIND HIKERS 13 YEARS IN THE MAKING STORY OF BRAVERY AND INSPIRATION

HOLLYWOOD , CALIFORNIA , USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “BALDY FOR THE BLIND” A FILM SHOWCASING BLIND HIKERS

13 YEARS IN THE MAKING STORY OF BRAVERY AND INSPIRATION

"The 13 year journey to complete this film, "Baldy for the Blind" was my very own mountain to climb but what kept pushing me to the finish was the perseverance and heart of the visually impaired and blind hikers in my film" - Drea Castro



"Life is about challenges. And this is just another challenge in my life. You gotta learn how to survive, you know. And being blind doesn't mean you have to stop surviving. You gotta keep on living. You don't stop surviving." - Malcolm Johnson



Los Angeles, CA - Filipina Filmmaker Drea Castro is thrilled to announce that her documentary "Baldy for the Blind" will have its world premiere at the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood this summer as part of the prestigious Dances with Films festival. The film follows the journey of 11 blind and visually impaired hikers as they attempt to summit Mount Baldy, the highest and most dangerous peak in LA County with an elevation of 10,064 feet.



Through the intimate stories of each hiker, "Baldy for the Blind" highlights the determination, resilience, and strength of the blind and visually impaired community. The documentary sheds light on the importance of accessibility in outdoor recreation and showcases the capabilities of people with disabilities.



Castro, whose passion it is to fight for underrepresented voices, directed and produced the film “about an often forgotten community that rarely gets highlighted” Castro hopes to inspire viewers to challenge their own limitations and to advocate for greater inclusion and accessibility for people with disabilities and the underrepresented community.



“The blind and visually impaired hikers in my film changed the trajectory of my entire life and who I am as a person. It made me realize that I wanted to tell stories but not just any story - I realized that I needed to tell the stories of people who have no voice. I enjoyed getting to know people at a true human level and in my search for answers, I found myself.”



The documentary features a diverse cast of hikers, including veterans, athletes, and artists, all with different levels of blindness. It also showcases the support and guidance provided by sighted guides, who accompany each hiker on their journey.



"This film is not just about people climbing a physical mountain but it really is about people overcoming their own internal struggles when you are faced with great adversity. As for myself as a storyteller, this filmmaking journey took 13 years and was my own mountain I had to conquer.” said Castro. “ ‘One foot in front of the other, and next thing you know you’ll be at the summit’ was the reminder the hiking leader, Chris Lynch said in my film and that was one of the mantras that kept me going no matter how long it takes.



Dances with Films is a renowned independent film festival that has been a platform for emerging filmmakers since its inception. Established in 1998, the festival has a rich history of showcasing groundbreaking films and discovering talented artists. It has gained recognition for its commitment to supporting independent voices and providing a platform for unique and innovative storytelling.



As "Baldy for the Blind" prepares for its world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre, it joins the esteemed lineup of films that have been showcased at Dances with Films, representing the festival's ongoing dedication to promoting compelling and diverse storytelling.



Baldy for the Blind will be premiering on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 12:30pm at the Chinese Theater. For more information about "Baldy for the Blind" and the upcoming world premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre, visit the film's official website www.baldyfortheblind.com, www.instagram.com/baldyfortheblind or contact Drea Castro at drea@littlebeastproductions.com.



