The College King Expands AI Model of Successful Tutoring: CEO Ethan Putterman
The College King, the prestigious Miami-Fort Lauderdale company, announces the launching of new tutoring services maximizing developments in AI technology.
We are committed to providing the best possible tutoring experience to recent graduates and college applicants. This expansion will allow us to help even more students achieve college success.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The College King, the prestigious Miami-Fort Lauderdale company has announced the launching of new services, the latest installment in what has become a successful model of tutoring for the AI generation in education today. These new services will allow clients, both new and old, a great opportunity to learn and study in ways which extend successful forays into the merger of higher education and high technology today.
— Ethan Andrew Putterman
"We are excited to be expanding our suite of online services across the South," said The College King Founder and CEO, Ethan Putterman. "We are committed to providing the best possible online experience to high school graduates and college applicants, and we believe that this expansion will allow us to reach even more students who can benefit from our services."
The College King offers students comprehensive online and one-on-one individual tutoring together with help from Microsoft’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, as well as traditional teaching tools.
The expansion of The College King brings the addition of new staff members specializing in helping parents make informed decisions about their child's college. All tutors at The College King have a minimum of two years of professional related experience. The standards for hiring tutors are stringent, ensuring only the best teachers who have the experience and qualifications necessary to maximizing the benefits to students’ learning and skill development. Critically, the College King works with students who have special needs to ensure college success isn’t hindered or slowed by epiphenomena incidental to merit. Our firm's motto, "Education For All," is understood in the most expansive way beyond learning or financial constraints.
According to CEO, Ethan Putterman, "The College King is able to work directly with students online to ensure the best results under traditional time constraints. This includes the marked benefit of tutoring tailored to college assignments, projects and curriculum. The new services include college essay editing, college application review, and college admissions interview preparation using recent developments in AI technology. Our goal is to provide students and their families with the best possible college admissions experience modelled on rapid changes in education today. With the addition of new staff members, the launch of a new website, and the introduction of new services, we are confident that we can help more students and their families achieve their college admissions goals.”
About Ethan Andrew Putterman
Ethan Andrew Putterman is a technological consultant and educator based in Miami-Dade County, Florida. An expert on the relationship between innovation and university success, he is the CEO of two of the leading tutoring agencies in the South. With thirty years of experience working in education, Putterman possesses a core knowledge of the secondary admissions process at multiple levels. The author of a well-reviewed book, he is expanding his entrepreneurial practice in 2023. The College King was founded in 2022 as an alternative to the "one-to-many" teaching model most extra-curricular learning centers offer by providing a personalized one-on-one online tutoring service to undergraduates.
