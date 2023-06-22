Collaboration between FEMA and Autism Community Together Brings Relief and Support to Parents of Children with Autism

Guam - In the immediate aftermath of Typhoon Mawar which struck Guam last month, parents of children with autism faced unique challenges in registering for FEMA assistance. This week, collaboration between FEMA and Autism Community Together (ACT), a local non-profit organization, has provided much-needed support and relief to these parents. FEMA Disability Integration and Individual Assistance Specialists joined forces with ACT, working together to address registration challenges faced by the parents and offering a calming environment for children with autism and Downes syndrome.

The successful collaboration was made possible by the efforts of Roxann Crawford, FEMA's Regional Disability Integration Coordinator, and Josephine Blas, President of Autism Community Together. Both organizations worked tirelessly over a two-day registration drive, which saw substantial interest from the autism community.

Blas expressed the significance of this collaboration, saying, "Many of the parents that have come out tell me they would struggle to be able to register without the support of our staff and the calming setting of our offices."

The ACT office provided a safe space where parents could register for FEMA assistance while caring for their children with unique needs. The office was equipped with toys, snacks, and a supportive community, ensuring parents could focus on recovery while their children were well taken care of.

"We have been booked up throughout the last two days," Blas added. "We try to keep a schedule so that we don't get too crowded, and the kids can stay calm and comfortable."

To spread the word, ACT used various channels such as email, messaging apps, and even reached out to local parents of children with Down syndrome, inviting them to seek assistance in a safe environment where their children's needs would be met.

Roxann Crawford has worked in days following the typhoon to ensure individuals and families with disabilities receive resources they need to access FEMA programs. Her passion and commitment to equity and inclusivity were instrumental in bringing FEMA personnel into the ACT offices.

During the two-day event parents expressed their gratitude for the thoughtful office space that catered to their children's needs.

“I highly recommend making an appointment with FEMA at the ACT offices,” said Tina Manibusan a local parent. “The office is welcoming and well stocked with snacks, WiFi and friendly faces. If you started the process and have any questions, need to appeal, scan documents, anything…the ACT office is a great resource for our community.”

Blas's own son, who has autism, found solace in the office environment, particularly since their home has been without power. Being in the office alleviated some of his stress, giving the entire family a much-needed respite from the challenges they are facing.

Mary Borja, a mother of five children residing in the hard-hit village of Dededo, shared her experience, stating, "FEMA assistance is so important right now, and it would have been so difficult to navigate if it wasn't for ACT. Cell reception has been unreliable at our house, making registration tough. My kids are always with me, and I know I wouldn't be able to concentrate without the toys here and the feeling of safety for them." Borja's son with autism, who was frightened during the power outage, found comfort in the company of other children and parents while registering for FEMA.

"This is something new that we were able to put together here in Guam, thanks to the great local community and persistently reaching out to those with unique challenges,” said Crawford. “When equity is our focus and we are willing to meet people where they are, we reach more people and ensure survivors don't miss out on services due to an inability to access them in traditional ways."

The aftermath of Typhoon Mawar has brought immense hardship to the people of Guam. However, the collaboration between FEMA and ACT offers a glimmer of hope and support for parents of children with autism and other special needs. Through their joint efforts, they have not only facilitated the registration process but also provided a nurturing environment that acknowledges the specific needs of families during times of crisis. In this partnership, compassion, and inclusivity shine, showcasing the power of community coming together in the face of adversity.