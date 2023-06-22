Unassailable Technological Lead in the Biometric Fingerprint Activated Credit Card Industry: Smart Metric: Stock: SMME

$SMME Logo $SMME Benefits $SMME The Future $SMME Fingerprint $SMME Collage

Unassailable Technological Lead in the Biometric Fingerprint Activated Credit Card Industry, Plus Introduction of AI to Latest Versions: SMME

SmartMetric, Inc (OTCMKTS:SMME)

Unlike other types of patents, design patents are the easiest to enforce as they do not require years of Federal Court litigation to enforce. Basically, all we need to do is take the issued design” — Chaya Hendrick, SMME CEO

Unassailable Technological Lead in the Biometric Fingerprint Activated Credit Card Industry, Plus Introduction of AI to Latest Versions: SmartMetric, Inc. (Stock Symbol: SMME) Biometric Fingerprint Scanning for Credit & Debit Card Fraud Protection.Technological Leader in the Biometric Fingerprint Activated Credit Card Industry.Design Patents to Block Any Other Biometric Fingerprint Activated Cards in the United States.The Only Biometric Credit Card That Can Be Used in ALL Card Readers.Working with One of the World's Largest Credit Card Network Brands.Engineers Working to Incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into New Versions.Thermal Sensing Technology Added to Counter Fake Fingerprint Threat.Filed for Patents Internationally While Having Issued Patents In the USA.Spain is First European Country to Announce Adoption of Fingerprint Activated Biometric Credit and Debit Cards with No Mag Stripe.SmartMetric (OTC: SMME) is the creator of an advanced Biometric payment card technology that addresses the multibillion existing chip-based credit and debit card market. Figures published by EMVCo reveal that by year end of 2020, 10.8 billion EMVchip cards have been issued by financial institutions and were in global circulation – a massive increase of nearly 1 billion credit and debit EMVcards compared to the previous twelve months.After the card holder's fingerprint is stored inside the SMME card, all the user needs to do is touch the fingerprint sensor on the surface. In less time than it takes to reach across to insert the card into a credit or debit card reader, the card has scanned the user’s fingerprint and matched it with the pre-stored fingerprint inside the card. On a successful match, the card is turned on so that it can perform a card transaction.The ease of use of the SMME biometric card, along with the fact that it is powered by the SMME internal green battery prior to the card being inserted into a reader to power the internal processor doing the fingerprint scan, means the SMME card is the only card that can work across all card reader types and situations. Biometric cards that do not have an internal independent power supply are very limited on where such cards can be used. A big advantage for both credit card users as well as banks in fighting card fraud is the fact that the SMME biometric card can not be activated if someone else is trying to use the card.The SMME biometric card addresses the multibillion existing chip-based credit and debit card market. Figures published by EMVCo reveal that by year end of 2020, 10.8 billion EMV chip cards have been issued by financial institutions and were in global circulation – a massive increase of nearly 1 billion credit and debit EMVcards compared to the previous twelve months.SMME Internally Powered Biometric Card Is the Most Advanced Biometric Card for the Credit Card IndustryOn June 21st SMME announced that having spent years of R&D and investment of over $33 million, SmartMetric holds what is believed to be an unassailable technological lead in the new biometric fingerprint activated credit card industry.Leading credit card brands have now accepted the introduction of biometric credit cards. This heralds the use of biometric technology built into credit cards as the next generation advanced security evolution of the most used form of payment, the credit card.SMME leads the world in biometric credit card technology in having developed a biometric credit card that has an internal rechargeable battery that is used to power the fingerprint scanning of the card user independent of card reading terminals and ATM’s. This allows the SMME biometric card to be able to used “anywhere and anytime” a card holder wants to use their new biometric card.Other less advanced cards have begun trials in Europe that are not self-powered. This is a huge disadvantage over the SMME card as a non-powered biometric card will not work at a lot of gas stations, ATM’s and restaurants that process the credit card charging away from the table. These non powered cards require the card to be inside a contact reader and the card holder needs to hold the card in the reader for contact credit card payments. Because they do not have an internal rechargeable power source they are dependent on power coming from the card reader. Making them unusable in many credit card transaction situations.The advanced SMME biometric card has many other features not least is its hardware-based detection of a live finger. This provides the card with added security against fake fingerprint replicas making the SMME biometric card the most secure card developed.Design Patents to Block Any Other Biometric Fingerprint Activated Cards in the United StatesOn June 20th SMME reported that the company’s issued design patents cover various shapes of fingerprint sensors that can be placed on the surface of the card in any place that on the card that a sensor can be placed. Effectively stopping anyone else from having a smart card with a chip and sensor on it or a credit card with a chip and fingerprint sensor from on it from being sold in the largest credit card market in the world which is the United States. These multiple United States Patent Office issued design patents, essentially give SMME a product monopoly position in the US market for fingerprint activated biometric credit cards.“Unlike other types of patents, design patents are the easiest to enforce as they do not require years of Federal Court litigation to enforce. Basically, all we need to do is take the issued design patents to the pertinent Government department and have competitors copycat cards seized at port of entry or within the USA at any office or warehouse," said Chaya Hendrick, SMME CEO.SMME is in the final stages of QC testing of its biometric card hardware along with the biometric card internal software and embedded operating system. This is the final preparation of the SMME biometric card product prior to presenting it to one of the world’s largest credit card brands and card networks. It is planned that then the card will be offered to various major card issuing banks globally.SMME to Embed Artificial Intelligence Into Its Biometric Credit CardOn June 2nd SMME announced that while the company is close to releasing its advanced premium fingerprint biometric activated credit card, their engineers are now working on adding embedded AI into the card’s electronics.Since SMME designed its biometric credit card with a dual processor, it has provided the company with the ability to innovate way beyond the simple functions of a standard credit card. The payments processing chip is separate from the advanced cryptographic MCU that is also embedded in the SMME card. This MCE is used for storing the card holder's fingerprint and performing computing functions such as store and match of the user's fingerprint on the card.Adding embedded AI inside the electronics of the SMME biometric credit card will provide a whole new world of application and real-time uses beyond doing a simple credit card transaction. AI with biometrics is a revolutionary advance in credit card security and user applications.The SMME electronics and software team have been working for over a decade and are well versed in adapting advanced electronic solutions into miniature very thin form factors.Embedded AI integrates AI into electronic systems. Embedded AI differs from cloud-based AI because it does not rely on remote computing resources to perform AI tasks. Instead, embedded AI is integrated directly into electronic devices, allowing them to perform AI tasks locally.SMME Premium Biometric Fingerprint Activated Credit Cards Add Thermal Sensing to Defeat Fake Fingerprint Fraud AttemptsOn May 3rd SMME announced that it has successfully added thermal sensing inside of its biometric fingerprint activated credit cards in order to defeat fake artificial fingerprints from fraudsters wanting to fool the biometric protection inside the SMME card.The use of thermal sensing to determine if the card user is a real person became evident as a much-needed anti-fraud element in a biometric fingerprint card. Some have erroneously said that live fingerprint detection can be done using software. SMME, having tested in its research and development center in Tel Aviv, Israel found that these anti-fraud live detection through software claims are not credible. The fake fingerprint is able to trigger a biometric detection in most attempts and therefore is totally unsafe in a high security environment such as a Credit Card or Identity Card.Using thermal in-card sensing allows the fingerprint recognition software to also recognize if the person touching the card's biometric sensor is in fact a live person. A live person has a body temperature within a standard range and anything outside of this body temperature range will not allow the biometric fingerprint recognition to work.SMME founder and inventor, Chaya Hendrick has increased the patent protection for the advanced premium biometric card with new filings both in the United States and internationally.The SMME biometric fingerprint activated credit card is also protected by issued patents in the United States that effectively prohibit anyone else from bringing to market a credit or debit card with a chip and a standard fingerprint sensor.SMME has Filed for Patents Internationally While Having Issued Patents In The United StatesOn April 25th SMME founder and inventor, Chaya Hendrick has increased the patent protection for the advanced premium biometric card with new international filings both in the United States and internationally.The SMME biometric fingerprint activated credit card is also protected by issued patents in the United States that effectively prohibit anyone else from bringing to market a credit or debit card with a chip and a standard fingerprint sensor.Having issued and pending patents for biometric fingerprint activated credit and debit cards benefits SMME in protecting itself from others who would want to enter the massive biometric credit card market. SMME will enforce patents in order to protect the company from predative copy cats who may attempt to steal the intellectual property of the company’s biometric fingerprint activated card.The SMME advanced biometric fingerprint card has undergone serious product advancement. The new version with live hardware-based fingerprint recognition along with the new green hybrid miniature rechargeable battery and advanced power management system has been assembled. The SMME card’s unique internal operating system, fingerprint recognition algorithm along with an advanced created internal power management system is being inserted into the card separate to the location where the card’s electronics have been assembled. This was done to protect the card’s systems and operating software in a protected and secure environment.End of the Credit Card Mag Stripe, with it Being Replaced by Fingerprint Biometric CardsOn April 21st SMME reported that Spain is the first European country that has officially announced the adoption of fingerprint activated biometric credit and debit cards that will not have a mag stripe.Because of the inherit risk of mag stripes that are easily read and copied, Spain is being reported that card issuing banks will stop using magnetic stripes on their cards and replacing existing credit cards with fingerprint biometrics only cards.SMME is well positioned to capitalize on this revolutionary change in the banking credit card industry. 