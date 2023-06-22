Yachtify To Launch a Comprehensive Yacht Listing Platform, Designed with the User At The Forefront

Yachtify launches the most comprehensive yacht listing service online.

Yachtify revolutionizes the yacht trading industry with its user-centric platform & intuitive interface, creating the most modern yacht listing service online.

TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yachtify, the revolutionary new yacht listing platform, is thrilled to announce its official launch on June 24th. With a keen focus on addressing user pain points, Yachtify has developed a highly intuitive and user-friendly platform that addresses the specific needs of yacht buyers, sellers, and brokers.

Co-founder Coralie Bennefield emphasized the importance of user feedback in Yachtify's development, stating, "We understand that success lies in listening to our users. Yachtify is the result of a collaborative effort, incorporating valuable insights from buyers, sellers, and brokers. We are proud to offer a platform that caters to their needs and exceeds their expectations."

Yachtify's cutting-edge design and seamless functionality make it effortless for users to navigate the platform. The intuitive interface streamlines the yacht listing process, allowing sellers to create engaging listings that attract potential buyers. At the same time, buyers can easily search for yachts based on specific criteria, ensuring a personalized and efficient search experience. To make sure its users receive the utmost value, Yachtify offers competitive pricing and transparent fees. Sellers can maximize their exposure to a vast audience of qualified buyers, while buyers gain access to an extensive inventory of yachts spanning different sizes and value ranges.

“To further ensure Yachtify's users enjoy the best yacht trading experience in the industry, a completely integrated closing platform and dedicated mobile app will be launched soon, making Yachtify the most comprehensive yacht listing platform online,” AJ Aluthwala, co-founder, highlighted as part of Yachtify’s commitment to ensuring the Yachtify community will enjoy a truly world-class platform.

Yachtify welcomes all yacht enthusiasts, sellers, and brokers to join the platform and enjoy a seamless and rewarding yacht trading experience. All early access users will benefit from earning rewards upon signup before the official launch.

To learn more, please visit www.goyachtify.com.

About Yachtify

Yachtify is a revolutionary yacht listing and trading platform built to facilitate the industry's fastest and most efficient yacht trades. Designed in collaboration with yacht brokers, sellers and buyers, Yachtify is the platform that puts its users first, with user-friendly design, transparent pricing, and simplified listings. Say hello to the future of yacht buying and selling with Yachtify!