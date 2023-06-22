Grandwest Adds Sawtooth Expandable Tonneau to Its Product Lineup

Grandwest Enterprises Logo Sawtooth Logo Ford Ranger using a Sawtooth STRETCH Tonneau

Sawtooth Expandable Tonneau was added to Grandwest Enterprises' product offerings.

HEBER CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grandwest Enterprises, a leading wholesale distributor of automotive and truck accessories in Canada for over 40 years, announced the addition of the Sawtooth Expandable Tonneau to its extensive range of quality brand name accessories. This innovative and expandable tonneau cover sets itself apart from the rest by offering customers the ability to load their truck beds above and beyond the bed rails while protecting tall cargo.

Since its beginnings in 1980 with just three products, Grandwest Enterprises has evolved into a premier distributor with an unparalleled inventory selection. Boasting over 300 product lines and 30,000 products, Grandwest consistently updates its offerings to align with the latest market trends.

"We are excited to add the Sawtooth Expandable Roll-up Tonneau Cover to our line-up," says Richard Thiessen, a spokesperson for Grandwest Enterprises. "This innovative cover stands apart from all the rest by providing customers with the ability to load their truck beds above and beyond, while still keeping their load secure."

Sawtooth, the creator of the expandable tonneau cover, is equally enthusiastic about its partnership with Grandwest Enterprises. The CEO of Sawtooth, D.J. Potter, stated, "We are excited to offer our patented products throughout Canada with Grandwest Enterprises. Grandwest is a world-class wholesale distributor with excellent customer service. We believe it is a good opportunity for both our companies to offer Canadian pickup truck owners more versatility and utility than the traditional 'flat only' tonneaus. Truck owners can now load more, haul more, and do more with the Sawtooth Expandable Tonneau."

The Sawtooth Expandable Tonneau offers truck owners an unparalleled solution for expanding their truck bed storage capacity. With its unique design, this stretch truck bed cover allows users to load their trucks above the height of a traditional tonneau while maintaining the security and protection of their cargo. Its expandable feature provides added convenience and utility, catering to the needs of truck owners who require extra storage space for larger items.

Grandwest Enterprises and Sawtooth are thrilled to collaborate and bring the Sawtooth Expandable Tonneau to Canadian pickup truck owners. With its innovative design, this expandable tonneau cover offers unmatched versatility, allowing truck owners to maximize their hauling potential. For Canadian inquiries and orders, please contact Grandwest Enterprises directly.

Additionally, Sawtooth has received notable recognition within the industry. The Sawtooth Tonneau was selected as a finalist in the SEMA Launch Pad competition, showcasing its cutting-edge design and functionality. Furthermore, 4WDrive magazine featured the Sawtooth Tonneau as a top product at SEMA 2021, highlighting its outstanding performance and innovation. To read more about these achievements, please visit:

About Grandwest Enterprises: Grandwest Enterprises is a leading wholesale distributor of automotive and truck accessories in Canada. Grandwest Enterprises: https://www.grandwestauto.com

About Sawtooth Tonneau: Sawtooth is a pioneering company specializing in innovative automotive cargo management solutions. The Sawtooth Expandable Tonneau offers unrivaled stretchability and utility, allowing customers to maximize their truck bed capabilities. With Sawtooth, customers can load more, haul more, and do more. Sawtooth: www.sawtootht.com

Sawtooth STRETCH Expandable Tonneau Story