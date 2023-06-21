Submit Release
Innovative employment policies in a changing world of work: A new paradigm?

Podcast series: Global challenges – Global solutions

In a world facing growing uncertainty, multiple transformative changes are buffeting the world of work. Will these changes pose big challenges, or provide opportunities for a new approach to employment policies that can improve people’s livelihoods, while helping economies grow sustainably and produce decent and productive jobs? The recently launched knowledge sharing and technical assistance platform called the Employment Policy Action Facility provides a new starting point for addressing this challenge.

