Openforce Certified As A Great Place To Work® For Second Consecutive Year
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading software platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor (IC) workforces, has been recognized as a Certified Great Place To Work™ company for the second consecutive year. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Openforce. This year, 81% of employees said Openforce is a great place to work – compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.
— Wendy Greenland, Openforce CEO
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Openforce stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
"We are thrilled to earn this achievement two years in a row. Becoming Great Place to Work-Certified™ shows we consider employee experience a daily priority," said Openforce CEO Wendy Greenland. "The hard work and dedication of our employees drive our continued success. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."
Last year, Openforce expanded employee benefits to include jury duty, military, and bereavement pay to help alleviate any financial burdens that may arise in these circumstances. A recent employee survey also revealed that although employees prefer the flexibility of remote work, they were striving for face-to-face collaboration opportunities. To provide a conducive work environment meeting these needs, Openforce opened a new headquarters office in Scottsdale designed to encourage face-to-face interaction. While still supporting remote work arrangements, this space helps promote employee well-being and fosters a culture of community and connection.
Openforce also recognizes the importance of contributing to their community. Throughout 2022, Openforce held several events supporting local charities such as St. Mary’s Food Bank and AZ Helping Hands. The response from employees was remarkable as they generously volunteered and donated to make a tangible difference in their communities.
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work. Additionally, they are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.
About Openforce
Openforce® is the leader in technology-driven services that reduce operating costs and mitigate compliance risk for companies using independent contractors. Openforce frees contracting companies from the burden of onboarding, contracting, and settlement processing while helping independent contractors build their business. Our cloud-based applications help businesses achieve more sustainable, profitable growth by removing financial, operational and compliance barriers to getting business done. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners. Learn more at www.oforce.com.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
