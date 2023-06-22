Arizona College of Nursing Now Enrolling Students in Chesapeake, Virginia

Our new campus, with dedicated resources and a student-centric approach to education, will provide students an opportunity to pursue rewarding careers in nursing.”
— Dr. Mary Martin, Dean of Nursing
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona College of Nursing is now enrolling students at its Chesapeake, Virginia, campus. This new campus location will help address the state's growing demand for qualified Registered Nurses (RNs).

According to the Virginia Employment Commission, Virginia will need 7,746 additional registered nurses by 2028. As many nurses retire and leave the profession, more nursing students need to graduate to handle the need for medical care. The college's accelerated BSN program offers students a chance to earn their degree in three years or less with qualified transfer credit.

"We are excited to be able to help meet the increasing demand for registered nurses with a 3-year BSN program," said Dr. Mary Martin, DNP, Dean of Nursing for Arizona College of Nursing's Chesapeake Campus. "Our new campus, with dedicated resources and a student-centric approach to education, will provide students an opportunity to pursue rewarding careers in nursing and help address the state’s need for RNs."

Students will experience a mixture of classroom learning and hands-on training through simulation labs and clinical rotations. Small class sizes will provide the opportunity to receive individual attention and form relationships with faculty and classmates. The Chesapeake campus will also offer support services, including tutoring, open lab time, counseling services, career development services, and opportunities to join student nursing associations.

The campus is located at 545 Belaire Ave, in Chesapeake, Virginia, and will serve students in the Chesapeake and Hamptons Road regions. This will be the 16th campus location for the college and the second campus in Virginia.

For more information, please visit: arizonacollege.edu/Chesapeake-nursing-school

About

Arizona College of Nursing’s purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 16 campuses across 10 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency.

arizonacollege.edu

