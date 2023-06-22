Northwest Community Development InstituteJul10

The Northwest Community Development Institute is now accepting applications!

Northwest CDI has been hailed as one of the most educational and inspiring training sessions in the country. Provided by the Idaho Department of Commerce, in partnership with Business Oregon, the institute provides top-notch curriculum and world-class trainers, to give you the edge you need in dealing with complex challenges in your community and region.

The Northwest CDI takes place July 10 – 14 at the Riverside Hotel in Boise, Idaho.

Learn more.