Northwest Community Development InstituteJul10

StartJuly 10, 2023 MTAll day eventEndJuly 14, 2023 MTAll day event
The Northwest Community Development Institute is now accepting applications!
Northwest CDI has been hailed as one of the most educational and inspiring training sessions in the country. Provided by the Idaho Department of Commerce, in partnership with Business Oregon, the institute provides top-notch curriculum and world-class trainers, to give you the edge you need in dealing with complex challenges in your community and region.
The Northwest CDI takes place July 10 – 14 at the Riverside Hotel in Boise, Idaho.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.