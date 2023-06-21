Senate Bill 730 Printer's Number 0815
PENNSYLVANIA, June 21 - An Act providing for the Jayanna Powell Hit-and-Run Direct Notification System and for definitions; requiring registration of motor vehicle repair facilities; and imposing penalties.
