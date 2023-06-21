Florida Department of Economic Opportunity to Host Public Workshops on Disaster Recovery Funds for Hurricane Ian-impacted Communities

Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced it will host a series of public workshops to hear directly from Floridians about their unmet disaster recovery needs following Hurricane Ian, providing an overview of the CDBG-DR program and upcoming State of Florida Action Plan that will detail how this funding will address unmet recovery and mitigation needs, and offering impacted Floridians an opportunity to provide their input.

These public workshops follow listening sessions that DEO facilitated in the 24 counties impacted by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole throughout April and May 2023. Through the county listening sessions, DEO leadership gained valuable insight into long-term recovery needs in counties impacted by 2022 hurricanes, such as workforce affordable housing, infrastructure repair, and housing repair and replacement, and looks forward to hearing directly from citizens regarding their unmet needs.

DEO will host the series of public workshops in the following communities:

BREVARD COUNTY

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Location: Brevard County Government Center

2725 Judge Fran Jamieson Way

Building C, First Floor

Viera, FL 32940

PUTNAM COUNTY

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Location: Putnam County Government Complex

2509 Crill Ave., Suite 100

Palatka, FL 32177

MANATEE COUNTY

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Time: 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Location: Manatee County Administration Building

1112 Manatee Ave., West

Bradenton, FL 34205

PINELLAS COUNTY

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Location: Pinellas Communications Building

The Palm Room

333 Chestnut St.

Clearwater, FL 33756

POLK COUNTY

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Time: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Location: Polk State College – Winter Haven

Room WST-126

999 Ave. H Northeast

Winter Haven, FL 33881

COLLIER COUNTY

Date: Monday, July 10, 2023

Time: 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Location: Collier County South Regional Library

8065 Lely Cultural Pkwy. #9005

Naples, FL 34113

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

Date: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Time: 12:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Location: Highlands County Administration Building

600 S. Commerce Ave.

Sebring, FL33870

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

Date: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Time:10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Location: Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center

75 Taylor St.

Punta Gorda, FL 33950

On March 15, 2023, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that the state of Florida will receive more than $910 million in Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding to support long-term resiliency and mitigation efforts following Hurricane Ian in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Seminole and St. Johns counties. DEO will lead the state’s efforts in developing the State Action Plan that will provide a high-level strategy for how funding will be used to address unmet, long-term recovery needs in the eligible Hurricane Ian-impacted communities.

HUD identified Lee, Orange, Sarasota and Volusia counties to receive direct funding allocations separate from the amount allocated to the state of Florida. Lee County will receive more than $1.1 billion, Orange County will receive more than $219 million, Sarasota County will receive more than $201 million and Volusia County will receive more than $328 million for disaster recovery and mitigation efforts. These four counties will be responsible for designing their own programs to address their communities' unmet needs, as well as administering any funds to run those programs. DEO is committed to working with all counties to swiftly administer long-term disaster recovery funds.

For more information, please visit www.RebuildFlorida.gov or email CDBG-DR@DEO.MyFlorida.com for answers to your specific questions.

