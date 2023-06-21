Upper Salmon River Chinook update - 6/21/2023

June 21, 2023

With the upper Salmon River Chinook fishery opening tomorrow (6/22/23), many of you have asked if the fish are here yet, and when you should travel to the upper Salmon to chase Chinook. Below is some info to help plan your trip.

RULES

The upper Salmon River fishery will be open 7 days a week, beginning on June 22nd, and will remain open until harvest share is reached, wild fish impacts are reached, or until August 10th, whichever comes first. The fishery is open from the Hwy 75 bridge upstream of the East Fork Salmon River upstream to the posted boundary approximately 100 yards downstream of the weir and trap at the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery. Fishing hours are from 5:30am to 10:00 pm MDT. The daily limit is four (4) hatchery Chinook salmon, only two (2) of which may be adults (over 24 inches). For the full season rules, please click here.

RUN and HARVEST SHARE UPDATE

Since the last update, we’ve only seen a couple more Sawtooth hatchery PIT tagged Chinook Salmon cross over Bonneville Dam. With the run essentially over at Bonneville Dam, this puts the current estimate at nearly 3,600 adults, which is pretty close to the pre-season forecast (see table below).