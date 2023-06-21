Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang to Deliver Keynote Address at the 2023 HOME FAIR & The Ultimate Book Launch
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, the prestigious INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America, is thrilled to announce that Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang will be the keynote speaker at the highly anticipated 2023 HOME FAIR & The Ultimate Book Launch Red-Carpet Premiere. The event will take place on July 6th at the Elks Lodge in San Gabriel.
Assessor Jeffrey Prang, who was elected as the 27th Assessor for the County of Los Angeles in 2014 and successfully re-elected in 2018 and 2022, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the real estate industry. Born and raised in Warren, Michigan, Assessor Prang is a proud graduate of Michigan State University. After completing his education, he made the pivotal decision to relocate to California, where he served the City of West Hollywood for nearly 18 years in various roles, including councilmember and four-term Mayor.
Since assuming the position of Los Angeles County Assessor, Mr. Prang has introduced sweeping reforms to ensure that the highest standards of ethics, fairness, accuracy, and integrity are upheld within his office. As a State Board of Equalization licensed appraiser, he leads the largest office of its kind in the nation, consisting of 1,400 dedicated employees. Under his leadership, the office has successfully administered a property tax system that generates an impressive $19 billion annually.
"We are honored to have Assessor Jeffrey Prang as the keynote speaker at our upcoming event," said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "His extensive experience and dedication to upholding ethical standards make him a valuable asset to the real estate community. We are confident that his insights and expertise will provide valuable knowledge to our attendees."
The 2023 HOME FAIR & The Ultimate Book Launch Red-Carpet Premiere is a not-to-be-missed event for anyone interested in the real estate industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights, network with industry professionals, and discover the latest trends in the market. The event will be held at the Elks Lodge in San Gabriel, providing a stunning backdrop for the occasion.
For more information and to reserve your spot at the 2023 HOME FAIR & The Ultimate Book Launch Red-Carpet Premiere, visit www.YHSGRevent.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is the fastest growing private company in America, as recognized by INC 5000. Led by Rudy Lira Kusuma, the company is committed to providing exceptional real estate services to clients in Los Angeles County and beyond. With a team of dedicated professionals and a focus on innovation, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has established itself as a leader in the industry. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
Assessor Jeffrey Prang, who was elected as the 27th Assessor for the County of Los Angeles in 2014 and successfully re-elected in 2018 and 2022, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the real estate industry. Born and raised in Warren, Michigan, Assessor Prang is a proud graduate of Michigan State University. After completing his education, he made the pivotal decision to relocate to California, where he served the City of West Hollywood for nearly 18 years in various roles, including councilmember and four-term Mayor.
Since assuming the position of Los Angeles County Assessor, Mr. Prang has introduced sweeping reforms to ensure that the highest standards of ethics, fairness, accuracy, and integrity are upheld within his office. As a State Board of Equalization licensed appraiser, he leads the largest office of its kind in the nation, consisting of 1,400 dedicated employees. Under his leadership, the office has successfully administered a property tax system that generates an impressive $19 billion annually.
"We are honored to have Assessor Jeffrey Prang as the keynote speaker at our upcoming event," said Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "His extensive experience and dedication to upholding ethical standards make him a valuable asset to the real estate community. We are confident that his insights and expertise will provide valuable knowledge to our attendees."
The 2023 HOME FAIR & The Ultimate Book Launch Red-Carpet Premiere is a not-to-be-missed event for anyone interested in the real estate industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain valuable insights, network with industry professionals, and discover the latest trends in the market. The event will be held at the Elks Lodge in San Gabriel, providing a stunning backdrop for the occasion.
For more information and to reserve your spot at the 2023 HOME FAIR & The Ultimate Book Launch Red-Carpet Premiere, visit www.YHSGRevent.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is the fastest growing private company in America, as recognized by INC 5000. Led by Rudy Lira Kusuma, the company is committed to providing exceptional real estate services to clients in Los Angeles County and beyond. With a team of dedicated professionals and a focus on innovation, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty has established itself as a leader in the industry. To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, please visit www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other