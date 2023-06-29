LIEUTENANT GENERAL BINGHAM AND DR. FEIGE JOIN RAIN DEFENSE + AI AND RAINCLOUD, THE GLOBAL BUSINESS HUB FOR DEFENSE + AI

RAINCLOUD: WHERE DEFENSE AND AI CONNECT

RAINCLOUD facilitates both access to essential contacts and exposure for individuals, companies and other organizations in Defense and AI.” — Lieutenant General Gwen Bingham (US Army, Retired)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RAIN DEFENSE + AI proudly announces that Lieutenant General Gwen Bingham (US Army, Retired) and Dr. Ilya Feige (Cerberus Technology Solutions) joined its Advisory Board and RAINCLOUD, a groundbreaking global business hub exclusively designed for the Defense + AI ecosystem. RAINCLOUD introduces a new era of global connectivity and meaningful engagements, empowering professionals to easily navigate the transformative intersection of Defense and AI.

"We are very pleased to welcome Lieutenant General Bingham and Dr. Feige to our global business platform for the Defense + AI ecosystem. We are creating a global community for AI + Defense and their expertise in, respectively, the military and tech business consulting will be a great asset," said Norine MacDonald KC, Founder and President of RAIN. The platform offers both visibility and connectivity for individuals, companies and other stakeholders in the defense sector, making it an essential resource for navigating the complexities of AI in this sector.

Lieutenant General Bingham is a seasoned leader and trailblazer, a retired US Army three-star General logistician, who shattered glass ceilings as the first woman to hold numerous positions as a General Officer. She said: “The military platforms represent just one facet of a much larger narrative. Areas like logistics and materiel management are also undergoing a profound revolution. Just look at how AI enables predictive maintenance. RAINCLOUD’s Digital Defense Show serves as an indispensable platform to showcase such technologies, facilitating both access to essential contacts and exposure for individuals, companies and other organizations.”

Dr. Ilya Feige, the Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Cerberus Technology Solutions, provides invaluable insights and experience at the forefront of AI and new technologies. Upon joining RAINCLOUD, he said: “I engage on a daily basis with exciting AI startups who are primarily seeking two critical elements: funding and business relationships. Navigating these challenges within the industry can be particularly demanding, given the complexities of defense regulations and government procurement processes. RAINCLOUD's comprehensive connectivity features serve as an invaluable resource, enabling startups to establish vital initial contacts that lay the foundation for their entry into this sector."

RAINCLOUD is the premier platform driving innovation and forging partnerships in the rapidly evolving Defense + AI landscape. It allows professionals to showcase their products, services, and business insights while engaging with a global network of like-minded visionaries.

George Howell, RAIN's Director of the Industry Division, emphasized, "In an era where the intersection of Defense technology with AI carries tremendous significance, RAINCLOUD addresses the pressing need to connect all actors. The AI revolution is reshaping the character of warfare."

THE DIGITAL DEFENSE SHOW: UNLEASH YOUR POTENTIAL, CONNECT TO THE GLOBAL DEFENSE SECTOR

RAINCLOUD’s Digital Defense Show revolutionizes the way companies present and promote their latest products and services. Emmanuel Reinert, CEO of RAIN, elaborated: "With RAINCLOUD’s diverse and engaged global audience, this business hub offers unparalleled opportunities for companies to showcase their solutions and tech 24/7, empowering them to stay at the forefront of the industry.“

INDUSTRY THOUGHT LEADERSHIP: SHAPE THE FUTURE, IGNITE CHANGE

RAINCLOUD also offers an Industry Thought Leadership feature. Jorrit Kamminga, Director of RAIN's Ethics Division, explained: “RAINCLOUD provides an exclusive space for Defense + AI professionals to share their expertise and insights. This powerful platform amplifies their voices, creating a community of strategic thinkers and influencers. Join us, and join the conversation.”

INVITATION-ONLY/VALIDATED MEMBERSHIP

Membership to RAINCLOUD is invitation-only, ensuring an exclusive and high-quality platform. Members are selected based on their involvement in the sector, guaranteeing that RAINCLOUD is populated by industry professionals who share a deep interest in the Defense + AI ecosystem.

ABOUT LIEUTENANT GENERAL BINGHAM

Lieutenant General Bingham is a US Army retired 3-star General and a native of Troy, Alabama. She was deployed to Kuwait and Afghanistan in April 2010 in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. She has been a trailblazer serving as the first woman to hold numerous positions as a General Officer.

ABOUT DR. ILYA FEIGE

Dr. Feige is the Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for Cerberus Technology Solutions, a subsidiary of Cerberus focused exclusively on leveraging emerging technology, data, and advanced analytics to drive business transformations. Based in London, Dr. Feige leads the platform’s AI and machine learning practice to apply data-driven solutions across Cerberus’ portfolio of investment as well as analyze value creation opportunities during diligence processes.

ABOUT RAIN DEFENSE + AI

RAIN is a global knowledge platform on the intersection of Defense and AI. It provides the latest on Defense +AI by sourcing comprehensive, intelligible and relevant knowledge / data and connecting to all the players globally. Visit our website here.

ABOUT RAINCLOUD

RAINCLOUD is an invite-only global business hub specifically designed for the Defense + AI ecosystem. RAINCLOUD offers specialist professional networking and business knowledge thanks to a 24/7 Digital Defense Show and Industry Thought Leadership exclusive features.

RAIN DEFENSE + AI ADVISORY BOARD:

• General John Allen, US Marine Corps (Retired)

• Lieutenant General Gwen Bingham, US Army (Retired)

• Dr. Ilya Feige, Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cerberus Technology Solution

• Major General Robin Fontes, US Army (Retired)

• Lieutenant General Giles Hill, British Army (Retired)

• Rob Kee, Managing Director, Raven Capital Management

• Jenn Loges, CEO, One Degree Financial

• General Joe Lengyel, US Air Force (Retired)

• General Mick Nicholson Jr., US Army (Retired)

• R. Scott Spellmeyer, Managing Director, Cerberus Capital Management

• Lieutenant General Olivier Tramond, French Army (Retired)