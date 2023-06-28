GENERAL JOE LENGYEL AND ROBERT KEE JOIN RAIN DEFENSE + AI AND RAINCLOUD, THE GLOBAL BUSINESS HUB FOR DEFENSE + AI

RAINCLOUD: WHERE DEFENSE AND AI CONNECT

RAINCLOUD is designed to seamlessly connect and synchronize the diverse innovation endeavors, fostering a cohesive and collaborative ecosystem for Defense and AI.” — General Joe Lengyel (US Air Force, Retired)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RAIN DEFENSE + AI proudly announces that General Joe Lengyel (US Air Force, Retired) and Robert (Rob) Kee Jr. joined its Advisory Board and RAINCLOUD, a groundbreaking global business hub exclusively designed for the Defense + AI ecosystem. RAINCLOUD introduces a new era of global connectivity and meaningful engagements, empowering professionals to easily navigate the transformative intersection of Defense and AI.

"We are very pleased to welcome General Lengyel and Rob Kee to our global business platform for the Defense + AI ecosystem. We are creating a global community for AI + Defense and their expertise in, respectively, the military and intelligence community will be a great asset," said Norine MacDonald KC, Founder and President of RAIN. The platform offers both visibility and connectivity for individuals, companies and stakeholders in the defense sector, making it an essential resource for navigating the complexities of AI in the defense sector.

General Joe Lengyel is a retired Air Force four-star General who was a former member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and visionary 28th Chief of the National Guard Bureau. Upon joining RAINCLOUD, he said: “Across the globe, we witness a multitude of local and regional advancements unfolding in the realm of Defense and AI. I personally see it here in Austin, Texas where I am a mentor to various startups that are all part of a booming AI tech community. The true challenge now lies in joining all these efforts. This is precisely where RAINCLOUD steps in, designed to seamlessly connect and synchronize these diverse endeavors, fostering a cohesive and collaborative ecosystem.”

Rob Kee, currently Managing Director at Raven Capital Management, an investment management and consulting firm, worked for more than three decades in the US Intelligence Community. Upon joining RAINCLOUD, he said: “The US intelligence community should be leveraging the power of AI for national security purposes. However, the only way to maximize this leverage is through a close collaboration with the technology sector. That seems logical, but such a partnership creates various tensions, including those related to potentially conflicting interests and the need for ethical and legal safeguards. RAINCLOUD offers intelligence professionals the ecosystem to unravel all those complex and interlinked considerations.”

RAINCLOUD is the premier platform driving innovation and forging partnerships in the rapidly evolving Defense + AI landscape. It allows professionals to showcase their products, services, and business insights while engaging with a global network of like-minded visionaries.

George Howell, RAIN's Director of the Industry Division, emphasized, "In an era where the intersection of Defense technology with AI carries tremendous significance, RAINCLOUD addresses the pressing need to connect all actors. The AI revolution is reshaping the character of warfare."

THE DIGITAL DEFENSE SHOW: UNLEASH YOUR POTENTIAL, CONNECT TO THE GLOBAL DEFENSE SECTOR

RAINCLOUD’s Digital Defense Show revolutionizes the way companies present and promote their latest products and services. Emmanuel Reinert, CEO of RAIN, elaborated: "With RAINCLOUD’s diverse and engaged global audience, this business hub offers unparalleled opportunities for companies to showcase their solutions and tech 24/7, empowering them to stay at the forefront of the industry.“

INDUSTRY THOUGHT LEADERSHIP: SHAPE THE FUTURE, IGNITE CHANGE

RAINCLOUD also offers an Industry Thought Leadership feature. Jorrit Kamminga, Director of RAIN's Ethics Division, explained: "RAINCLOUD provides an exclusive space for Defense + AI professionals to share their expertise and insights. This powerful platform amplifies their voices, creating a community of strategic thinkers and influencers. Join us, and join the conversation.”

INVITATION-ONLY/VALIDATED MEMBERSHIP

Membership to RAINCLOUD is invitation-only, ensuring an exclusive and high-quality platform. Members are selected based on their involvement in the sector, guaranteeing that RAINCLOUD is populated by industry professionals who share a deep interest in the Defense + AI ecosystem.

ABOUT GENERAL JOE LENGYEL

General Lengyel retired from the Air Force as a four-star General. His final military assignment was as the 28th Chief of the National Guard Bureau, where he also served as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In this capacity, he was a military advisor to the President, the Secretary of Defense, and the National Security Council.

ABOUT ROB KEE

Robert ‘Rob’ Kee Jr. served for 31 years as an operations officer in the United States Intelligence Community. During his decorated career, Mr. Kee had ten operational field assignments, including three tours in Afghanistan and another year in active war zones in the Middle East and South Asia. Mr. Kee served four tours as Chief of Station and ultimately was named as an Assistant Director, interfacing with the senior-most levels of the White House, Congress, and the Inter-Agency.

ABOUT RAIN DEFENSE + AI

RAIN is a global knowledge platform on the intersection of Defense and AI. It provides the latest on Defense +AI by sourcing comprehensive, intelligible and relevant knowledge / data and connecting to all the players globally. Visit our website here.

ABOUT RAINCLOUD

RAINCLOUD is an invite-only global business hub specifically designed for the Defense + AI ecosystem. RAINCLOUD offers specialist professional networking and business knowledge thanks to a 24/7 Digital Defense Show and Industry Thought Leadership exclusive features.

RAIN DEFENSE + AI ADVISORY BOARD:

• General John Allen, US Marine Corps (Retired)

• Lieutenant General Gwen Bingham, US Army (Retired)

• Dr. Ilya Feige, Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cerberus Technology Solution

• Major General Robin Fontes, US Army (Retired)

• Lieutenant General Giles Hill, British Army (Retired)

• Rob Kee, Managing Director, Raven Capital Management

• Jenn Loges, CEO, One Degree Financial

• General Joe Lengyel, US Air Force (Retired)

• General Mick Nicholson Jr., US Army (Retired)

• R. Scott Spellmeyer, Managing Director, Cerberus Capital Management

• Lieutenant General Olivier Tramond, French Army (Retired)