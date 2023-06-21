Grid Connect releases GRIDBluFly adapter to give machine owners wireless communications
NAPERVILLE, ILL., USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grid Connect, Inc. has released its GRIDBluFly™ serial adapter to provide machine owners and system integrators with short-range radio technology for transmitting signals between computers and other devices.
Grid Connect GRIDBluFly gives any RS232 serial port Bluetooth connection capability. Machine owners and operators can use the GRIDBluFly with another GRIDBluFly in cable replacement mode to make their RS232 cable wireless, or they can pair it with any other Bluetooth device that supports Bluetooth SPP (Serial Port Profile).
A facility manager can use GRIDBluFly as a hub for communicating with several machines in a plant and eliminate cabling that can be a source of connection failures due to issues like vibration or accidents with maintenance. Managers can communicate with their machines via GRIDBluFly to remotely download instructions to a piece of equipment instead of walking to a machine. The GRIDBluFly also eliminates toting around and connecting serial cables, which can damage cables and lead to troubleshooting cabling problems.
The GRIDBluFly is useful in industrial environments with older equipment where an owner wants to eliminate serial cabling or add mobility to establish connections between machines and a laptop via USB and a laptop Bluetooth radio. The GRIDBluFly attaches to an RS232 serial port making it a Bluetooth Class 1 wireless connection, capable of transmitting serial data up to 100 meters (330 feet). GRIDBluFly supports the Bluetooth specification 4.2. GRIDBluFly also has dip switches to help access configuration and make pairing the devices quick and easy. And it supports "AT" like commands, which allow users to change the GRIBluFly settings with messages sent through the serial port.
GRIDBluFly is a replacement product for the Firefly serial adapter, which Grid Connect has discontinued because the Firefly’s chip is no longer manufactured. As with any technology, users should qualify the GRIDBluFly in any production environment.
About Grid Connect, Inc.
Naperville, Ill.-based Grid Connect, Inc. is an ISO 9001:2015 company and has been a leader in the embedded and networking marketplace for more than 20 years. Grid Connect’s products range from custom OEM smart devices and security controllers to bridges, switches, and diagnostics tools. Along with the products Grid Connect makes, the company also distributes and supports complementary products from other high-quality technology makers. Learn more at www.gridconnect.com
