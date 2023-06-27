GENERAL GILES HILL JOINS RAIN DEFENSE + AI AND RAINCLOUD, THE GLOBAL BUSINESS HUB FOR THE DEFENSE + AI ECOSYSTEM

RAINCLOUD: WHERE DEFENSE AND AI CONNECT

RAINCLOUD is purpose-built to connect the UK to the broader Defense AI ecosystem, providing a vital platform for communication and collaboration.” — Lieutenant General Giles Hill (British Army, Retired)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RAIN DEFENSE + AI proudly announces that Lieutenant General Giles Hill (British Army, Retired) joined its Advisory Board and RAINCLOUD, a groundbreaking global business hub exclusively designed for the Defense + AI ecosystem. RAINCLOUD introduces a new era of global connectivity and meaningful engagements, empowering professionals to easily navigate the transformative intersection of Defense and AI.

"We are very pleased to welcome General Hill to our global business platform for the Defense + AI ecosystem. We are creating a global community for AI + Defense and his military expertise will be a great asset," said Norine MacDonald KC, Founder and President of RAIN. The platform offers both visibility and connectivity for individuals, companies and stakeholders in the defense sector, making it an essential resource for navigating the complexities of AI in the defense sector.

General Hill is a globally experienced leader, universally respected for his combination of intellect and broad operational experience. Upon joining RAINCLOUD, he said: "As the UK strives to become a global force in AI and Defense, it is imperative that we forge the effective coalitions and cultivate the purposeful partnerships necessary to deliver this vision. Engaging internationally with the Defense AI community will also help to establish a much needed and meaningful ethical framework for defense and AI. RAINCLOUD is purpose-built to do both and will help connect the UK to the broader Defense AI ecosystem, providing a vital platform for communication and collaboration."

RAINCLOUD is the premier platform driving innovation and forging partnerships in the rapidly evolving Defense + AI landscape. It allows professionals to showcase their products, services, and business insights while engaging with a global network of like-minded visionaries.

Hill continued: “While discussions abound on Defense and AI, our challenge lies in actually translating new technologies into tangible military capabilities. RAINCLOUD's network of connections provides the key to meeting this challenge, fostering the crucial collaborations necessary to bridge the gap between technological potential and effective military implementation."

George Howell, RAIN's Director of the Industry Division, emphasized: "In an era where the intersection of Defense technology with AI carries tremendous significance, RAINCLOUD addresses the pressing need to connect all actors. The AI revolution is reshaping the character of warfare."

THE DIGITAL DEFENSE SHOW: UNLEASH YOUR POTENTIAL, CONNECT TO THE GLOBAL DEFENSE SECTOR

RAINCLOUD’s Digital Defense Show revolutionizes the way companies present and promote their latest products and services. Emmanuel Reinert, CEO of RAIN, elaborated: "With RAINCLOUD’s diverse and engaged global audience, this business hub offers unparalleled opportunities for companies to showcase their solutions and tech 24/7, empowering them to stay at the forefront of the industry.“

INDUSTRY THOUGHT LEADERSHIP: SHAPE THE FUTURE, IGNITE CHANGE

RAINCLOUD also offers an Industry Thought Leadership feature. Jorrit Kamminga, Director of RAIN's Ethics Division, explained: "RAINCLOUD provides an exclusive space for Defense + AI professionals to share their expertise and insights. This powerful platform amplifies their voices, creating a community of strategic thinkers and influencers. Join us, and join the conversation.”

INVITATION-ONLY/VALIDATED MEMBERSHIP

Membership to RAINCLOUD is invitation-only, ensuring an exclusive and high-quality platform. Members are selected based on their involvement in the sector, guaranteeing that RAINCLOUD is populated by industry professionals who share a deep interest in the Defense + AI ecosystem.

ABOUT GENERAL HILL

Giles Hill served for over three decades in the British Army and is one of the UK’s most experienced operational leaders. Commissioned from the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst into the Parachute Regiment, he has held command positions from 2LT to 3-Star General and served on every major operational mission the UK has conducted, including multiple tours in Northern Ireland, the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Amongst his many command tours, he led a new Joint unit in the UK Special Forces Group, the UK’s Global Response Force (16 Air Assault Brigade) and the UK’s 1st Infantry Division. He also served two years as the first UK Deputy Commanding General of the 82nd Airborne Division and co-led the UK-FR Combined Joint Expeditionary Force. He spent three years as Assistant Chief of the UK Defence Staff in the Ministry of Defence and then served as the Deputy Commander of the International Coalition in Afghanistan between 2019 and 2021.

ABOUT RAIN DEFENSE + AI

RAIN is a global knowledge platform on the intersection of Defense and AI. It provides the latest on Defense +AI by sourcing comprehensive, intelligible and relevant knowledge / data and connecting to all the players globally. Visit our website here.

ABOUT RAINCLOUD

RAINCLOUD is an invite-only global business hub specifically designed for the Defense + AI ecosystem. RAINCLOUD offers specialist professional networking and business knowledge thanks to a 24/7 Digital Defense Show and Industry Thought Leadership exclusive features.

RAIN DEFENSE + AI ADVISORY BOARD:

• General John Allen, US Marine Corps (Retired)

• Lieutenant General Gwen Bingham, US Army (Retired)

• Dr. Ilya Feige, Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cerberus Technology Solution

• Major General Robin Fontes, US Army (Retired)

• Lieutenant General Giles Hill, British Army (Retired)

• Rob Kee, Managing Director, Raven Capital Management

• Jenn Loges, CEO, One Degree Financial

• General Joe Lengyel, US Air Force (Retired)

• General Mick Nicholson Jr., US Army (Retired)

• R. Scott Spellmeyer, Managing Director, Cerberus Capital Management

• Lieutenant General Olivier Tramond, French Army (Retired)