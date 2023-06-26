GENERAL ALLEN AND GENERAL FONTES JOIN RAIN DEFENSE + AI AND RAINCLOUD, THE GLOBAL BUSINESS HUB FOR DEFENSE + AI

RAINCLOUD: WHERE DEFENSE AND AI CONNECT

RAINCLOUD provides the first platform to track the latest AI innovations, and share insights that will shape the future of warfare.” — General John R. Allen (US Marine Corps, Retired)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RAIN DEFENSE + AI proudly announces that General John R. Allen (US Marine Corps, Retired) and Major General Robin Fontes (US Army, Retired) joined its Advisory Board and RAINCLOUD, a groundbreaking global business hub exclusively designed for the Defense + AI ecosystem. RAINCLOUD introduces a new era of global connectivity and meaningful engagements, empowering professionals to easily navigate the transformative intersection of Defense and AI.

"We are very pleased to welcome General Allen and General Fontes to our global business platform for the Defense + AI ecosystem. We are creating a global community for AI + Defense and their military expertise will be a great asset," said Norine MacDonald KC, Founder and President of RAIN. The platform offers both visibility and connectivity for individuals, companies and stakeholders in the defense sector, making it an essential resource for navigating the complexities of AI in the defense sector.

General Allen, a retired US Marine Corps four-star General is known for his distinguished military commands, but also for his thought leadership in the AI + Defense Sector. Upon joining RAINCLOUD, he said: “I have been engaged in defense innovation for many years. So I can confidently state that no aspect of military progress is experiencing a more accelerated evolution than the impact of AI. The pace is truly astounding, which underscores the need to create extensive connections to effectively maneuver through this dynamic landscape. RAINCLOUD provides the first platform to track the latest AI innovations, and share insights that will shape the future of warfare.”

General Fontes, who is a multilingual, geopolitical strategic leader who held the most senior international responsibilities in Central and South Asia, said: “The ongoing conflict in Ukraine starkly highlights the high stakes of geopolitical competition. It shows the rapid deployment of new AI systems in real war scenarios. These developments will undoubtedly shape the future of warfare. Our thinking about AI and defense should align with the changing reality shown in Ukraine. RAINCLOUD’s Thought Leadership feature offers a space for such discussions. I was pleased to add my thoughts to this important discussion.”

RAINCLOUD is the premier platform driving innovation and forging partnerships in the rapidly evolving Defense + AI landscape. It allows professionals to showcase their products, services, and business insights while engaging with a global network of like-minded visionaries.

George Howell, RAIN's Director of the Industry Division, emphasized, "In an era where the intersection of Defense technology with AI carries tremendous significance, RAINCLOUD addresses the pressing need to connect all actors. The AI revolution is reshaping the character of warfare."

THE DIGITAL DEFENSE SHOW: UNLEASH YOUR POTENTIAL, CONNECT TO THE GLOBAL DEFENSE SECTOR

RAINCLOUD’s Digital Defense Show revolutionizes the way companies present and promote their latest products and services. Emmanuel Reinert, CEO of RAIN, elaborated: "With RAINCLOUD’s diverse and engaged global audience, this business hub offers unparalleled opportunities for companies to showcase their solutions and tech 24/7, empowering them to stay at the forefront of the industry.“

INDUSTRY THOUGHT LEADERSHIP: SHAPE THE FUTURE, IGNITE CHANGE

RAINCLOUD also offers an Industry Thought Leadership feature. Jorrit Kamminga, Director of RAIN's Ethics Division, explained: “RAINCLOUD provides an exclusive space for Defense + AI professionals to share their expertise and insights. This powerful platform amplifies their voices, creating a community of strategic thinkers and influencers. Join us, and join the conversation.”

INVITATION-ONLY/VALIDATED MEMBERSHIP

Membership to RAINCLOUD is invitation-only, ensuring an exclusive and high-quality platform. Members are selected based on their involvement in the sector, guaranteeing that RAINCLOUD is populated by industry professionals who share a deep interest in the Defense + AI ecosystem.

ABOUT GENERAL ALLEN

During his nearly four-decade military career, General Allen served in a variety of commands in the Marine Corps and the Joint Force. Allen commanded the NATO International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and United States Forces in Afghanistan from July 2011 to February 2013. He is a global thought leader on the future of warfare, AI and other emerging technology and one of the originators of the term ‘hyperwar.’

ABOUT GENERAL FONTES

Major General Robin Fontes retired from the US Army after almost 35 years of service. She most recently served as the Deputy Commanding General of the US Army Cyber Command where she was responsible for synchronizing cyberspace operations in pursuit of Department of Defense and Army strategic priorities.

ABOUT RAIN DEFENSE + AI

RAIN is a global knowledge platform on the intersection of Defense and AI. It provides the latest on Defense +AI by sourcing comprehensive, intelligible and relevant knowledge / data and connecting to all the players globally. Visit our website here.

ABOUT RAINCLOUD

RAINCLOUD is an invite-only global business hub specifically designed for the Defense + AI ecosystem. RAINCLOUD offers specialist professional networking and business knowledge thanks to a 24/7 Digital Defense Show and Industry Thought Leadership exclusive features.

