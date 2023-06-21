Houston Area Urban League to Host Free Community Health Fair at Griggs Location This Saturday
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houston Area Urban League is thrilled to announce that it will be hosting a free community health fair at the Griggs Location this Saturday, 6/24, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This exciting event promises a day of health-focused activities, informative workshops, free food and fun for the whole family.
The community health fair aims to create an engaging and educational environment that promotes wellness and encourages healthy lifestyles within the community. Attendees will have the opportunity to access a wide range of valuable resources and services while enjoying a day filled with food and fun.
Event Details:
Date: 6/24/23
Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Location: 5260 Griggs Road, Houston, TX
Key Highlights of the Community Health Fair:
- Free health screenings (blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, etc.)
- Expert consultations with healthcare professionals
- Informative workshops on nutrition, exercise, and preventive care
- Interactive activities promoting healthy habits for children
- Exciting entertainment and games for the whole family
- Delicious free food for attendees to enjoy
The Houston Area Urban League recognizes the importance of accessible healthcare services and the impact they have on community well-being. By organizing this free community health fair, the organization aims to empower individuals and families by providing them with the necessary tools and knowledge to make informed decisions about their health.
Members of the media are invited to attend the event to witness the positive impact on the community and capture interviews with representatives from the Houston Area Urban League, local healthcare professionals, and enthusiastic participants. Opportunities for interviews and captivating visuals can be arranged upon request.
For further information about the community health fair or to schedule an interview, please contact Emaan England, Marketing & Communications, at (404)668-2329 or eengland@haul.org.
About Houston Area Urban League:
The Houston Area Urban League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering and advocating for African Americans and other underserved individuals and communities. The organization provides a wide range of programs and services focused on education, economic empowerment, and social justice.
Emaan England
Emaan England
Houston Area Urban League
+1 404-668-2329
