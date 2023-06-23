R. SCOTT SPELLMEYER AND JENN LOGES JOIN RAIN DEFENSE + AI AND RAINCLOUD, THE GLOBAL BUSINESS HUB FOR DEFENSE + AI

RAINCLOUD: WHERE DEFENSE AND AI CONNECT

RAINCLOUD allows intelligence professionals to stay at the forefront of groundbreaking developments and discover the latest innovations in data analytics.” — R. Scott Spellmeyer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RAIN DEFENSE + AI proudly announces that R. Scott Spellmeyer and Jenn Loges joined its Advisory Board and RAINCLOUD, a groundbreaking global business hub exclusively designed for the Defense + AI ecosystem. RAINCLOUD introduces a new era of global connectivity and meaningful engagements, empowering professionals to easily navigate the transformative intersection of Defense and AI.

"We are very pleased to welcome R. Scott Spellmeyer and Jenn Loges to our global business platform for the Defense + AI ecosystem. We are creating a global community for AI + Defense and their expertise in, respectively, the intelligence community and business consulting will be a great asset," said Norine MacDonald KC, Founder and President of RAIN. The platform offers both visibility and connectivity for individuals, companies and other stakeholders in the defense sector, making it an essential resource for navigating the complexities of AI in the defense sector.

Join R. Scott Spellmeyer and Jenn Loges on RAINCLOUD

R. Scott Spellmeyer, a Managing Director at Cerberus Capital Management, leverages his decades of leadership in the United States Army and intelligence community along with his more recent investing experience. Upon joining RAINCLOUD, he said: “The impact of AI on the intelligence community is truly transformative. Intelligence agencies have embraced automated processing systems to revolutionize the analysis of vast data sets. This remarkable advancement unlocks new opportunities for analysts to leverage predictive analytics, discover actionable insights and make informed decisions. RAINCLOUD allows intelligence professionals to stay at the forefront of groundbreaking developments and discover the latest innovations in data analytics.”

Jenn Loges is the CEO and Co-founder of One Degree Financial, a distinguished financial consultancy firm that brings unparalleled business strategy and mentorship experience to the table. She said: “Business development frequently begins with an initial conversation. With its networking and collaboration features, RAINCLOUD provides startups and other companies the essential leverage needed to propel businesses towards success in this transformative industry.”

RAINCLOUD is the premier platform driving innovation and forging partnerships in the rapidly evolving Defense + AI landscape. It allows professionals to showcase their products, services, and business insights while engaging with a global network of like-minded visionaries.

George Howell, RAIN's Director of the Industry Division, emphasized, "In an era where the intersection of Defense technology with AI carries tremendous significance, RAINCLOUD addresses the pressing need to connect all actors. The AI revolution is reshaping the character of warfare."

THE DIGITAL DEFENSE SHOW: UNLEASH YOUR POTENTIAL, CONNECT TO THE GLOBAL DEFENSE SECTOR

RAINCLOUD’s Digital Defense Show revolutionizes the way companies present and promote their latest products and services. Emmanuel Reinert, CEO of RAIN, elaborated: "With RAINCLOUD’s diverse and engaged global audience, this business hub offers unparalleled opportunities for companies to showcase their solutions and tech 24/7, empowering them to stay at the forefront of the industry.“

INDUSTRY THOUGHT LEADERSHIP: SHAPE THE FUTURE, IGNITE CHANGE

RAINCLOUD also offers an Industry Thought Leadership feature. Jorrit Kamminga, Director of RAIN's Ethics Division, explained: "RAINCLOUD provides an exclusive space for Defense + AI professionals to share their expertise and insights. This powerful platform amplifies their voices, creating a community of strategic thinkers and influencers. Join us, and join the conversation.”

INVITATION-ONLY/VALIDATED MEMBERSHIP

Membership to RAINCLOUD is invitation-only, ensuring an exclusive and high-quality platform. Members are selected based on their involvement in the sector, guaranteeing that RAINCLOUD is populated by industry professionals who share a deep interest in the Defense + AI ecosystem.

ABOUT R. SCOTT SPELLMEYER

Mr. Spellmeyer retired from the Central Intelligence Agency (‘CIA’), as a senior Paramilitary Operation Officer, with 30 years of government service. He is currently a Managing Director of Cerberus Capital Management’s Supply Chain and Strategic Opportunities team, which invests in businesses driving next-generation technologies and capabilities that advance supply chain integrity and national security. Prior to joining Cerberus, Mr. Spellmeyer was a Managing Director of Tracker Capital, a venture capital firm that principally invested in emerging technologies.

ABOUT JENN LOGES

Jenn Loges serves as CEO to One Degree Financial, a company she co-founded in 2010 that specializes in providing financial advisory, tax and accounting services to growth-phase companies. Ms. Loges provides entrepreneurial training to veteran-owned businesses, and she is a frequent speaker on banking, capital, and finance to business owners of all stages.

ABOUT RAIN DEFENSE + AI

RAIN is a global knowledge platform on the intersection of Defense and AI. It provides the latest on Defense +AI by sourcing comprehensive, intelligible and relevant knowledge / data and connecting to all the players globally. Visit our website here.

ABOUT RAINCLOUD

RAINCLOUD is an invite-only global business hub specifically designed for the Defense + AI ecosystem. RAINCLOUD offers specialist professional networking and business knowledge thanks to a 24/7 Digital Defense Show and Industry Thought Leadership exclusive features.

RAIN DEFENSE + AI ADVISORY BOARD:

• General John Allen, US Marine Corps (Retired)

• Lieutenant General Gwen Bingham, US Army (Retired)

• Dr. Ilya Feige, Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cerberus Technology Solution

• Major General Robin Fontes, US Army (Retired)

• Lieutenant General Giles Hill, British Army (Retired)

• Rob Kee, Managing Director, Raven Capital Management

• Jenn Loges, CEO, One Degree Financial

• General Joe Lengyel, US Air Force (Retired)

• General Mick Nicholson Jr., US Army (Retired)

• R. Scott Spellmeyer, Managing Director, Cerberus Capital Management

• Lieutenant General Olivier Tramond, French Army (Retired)