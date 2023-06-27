Ovation Raises $4 Million to Better Help Restaurants Drive More Revenue Through Actionable Guest Feedback
The company will use the funding to power growth and enhance their 2-question, SMS-based, real-time feedback platform.OREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ovation, the real-time guest feedback platform for restaurants, today announced their recent close of $4 million in funding. Led by York IE and TIA Ventures, the investment will enable Ovation to continue innovating in the world of guest feedback, and bring their #1-rated platform to more restaurants.
Other new investors in this round included Summit Capital, Peak Capital, OneValley, Tenzing Capital, Greg Golkin of Kitchen Fund, Fred LeFranc, Gregg Majewski of Craveworthy Brands, and Deric Rosenbaum of Groucho’s Deli. Ovation is grateful to announce that all prior major investors have re-upped, showing continued confidence in how Ovation will continue to impact the restaurant industry for the better.
Marshall Everson, VP of Investments and Strategy at York IE, shared, “One of our core tenets is founder-market fit, and we are confident that the Ovation team understands restaurants. The platform they’ve built speaks for itself - we’ve been so impressed with their growth and customer traction. Ovation is truly the future of feedback.”
“Ovation is lucky to have these incredible investors join the team,” said Zack Oates, Founder and CEO of Ovation. “We are all so excited not only about what we’ve already built--but what’s coming! Some amazing new solutions are just around the corner, so keep an eye out. And when partners and customers invest, you know you’re onto something special.”
With over 150% net negative churn with multi-location restaurants, 3,000 restaurants, and world-class customer satisfaction scores, Ovation is poised to continue to lead the guest feedback industry.
About Ovation
Voted the #1 guest feedback platform in a nationwide RestaurantOwner.com survey, Ovation uses a 2-question SMS-based survey as a “digital table touch” that has redefined guest feedback. Through frictionless integrations with online ordering platforms and other tools, Ovation allows restaurants to easily resolve guest concerns in real-time, get more 5-star reviews, discover insights to improve, and drive revenue. To learn more, visit www.ovationup.com.
About York IE
York IE™ is a vertically integrated strategic growth and investment firm helping reshape the way companies are built, scaled and monetized. Through Fuel™, its SaaS platform, hands-on advisory services and selective early stage B2B SaaS investments, York IE supports ambitious entrepreneurs, operators and investors on their quest to scale startups and disrupt markets. Play the long game at york.ie.
About TIA Ventures
TIA Ventures is a seed-stage venture capital fund focused on helping B2B software companies scale into industry standards. We are customer-obsessed, relentless about creating winning teams, operators and builders, long-term partners, consistent, and proven.
Ovation Press
Ovation
hello@ovationup.com