Commander of Multinational Counter-Piracy Task Force Visits Japanese Units in Djibouti

The commander for Combined Maritime Forces’ counter-piracy task force visited Japanese self-defense force units during a two-day trip to Djibouti, June 14-15.

Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Ko Seung-bum, commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 151, visited Japanese destroyer JS Makinami (DD 112) while the ship was moored in the African nation, which sits on the Horn of Africa along the Gulf of Aden.

“I express my warmest thanks to Japan for their continued support in our counter-piracy operations,” said Ko. “It is clear that the close working relationship Korea and Japan have in the Far East makes us stronger in deterring piracy in the Middle East.”

Ko met the commander of Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force’s 7th Escort Division as well as Makinami’s commanding officer. He also held discussions with leaders from Japan’s Deployment Air Force for Counter-Piracy Enforcement and Deployment Support Group for Counter-Piracy Enforcement units.

“We will continue to demonstrate cooperation, leadership and a cohesive approach to counter-piracy activities throughout the Combined Maritime Forces area of operations,” said Ko.

He previously met Japanese counterparts aboard Makinami in February when the ship was moored in Bahrain. Makinami is forward-deployed to the Middle East supporting regional counter-piracy patrols under CTF 151.

Established in 2009, CTF 151 is one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, which includes 38 nations. CTF 151 conducts maritime security operations to deter, disrupt and suppress piracy and armed robbery at sea, outside the Horn of Africa.

CTF 151 is headquartered in Bahrain with U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. Fifth Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces.