Urgent Care Ribbon-Cutting Event at Carolina QuickCare in Whiteville: Free Lunch, Games, Prizes
Community Event features Chamber Ribbon Cutting, Free Food, Snow Cones, Clinic Tours
We welcome all Whiteville residents & business owners to our ribbon-cutting event on Thurs, June 22. Tour our facility & meet the experienced team providing care 7 days a week to patients of all ages.”WHITEVILLE, NC, USA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Whiteville Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care and the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce invite you to attend a ribbon cutting and free lunch at noon on Thursday, June 22.
— Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer
The family-friendly event will feature clinic tours, a caricature artist, snow cones, prizes, and food and will take place at 82 Whites Crossing Plaza (📍 beside the Pizza Hut, right off of Hwy 701) and will celebrate the recent opening of Carolina QuickCare’s state-of-the-art Whiteville urgent care location.
— WHITEVILLE URGENT CARE RIBBON CUTTING EVENT DETAILS —
★ What: Ribbon cutting and grand opening event for Carolina QuickCare Urgent Care in Whiteville
★ When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 — Celebration begins with a ribbon cutting and free lunch at noon
★ Where: 82 Whites Crossing Plaza (beside the Pizza Hut, right off of Hwy 701)
★ Who: All Whiteville families, residents, and local businesses are invited to attend the free event (local business attendees will receive 1 free month of in-clinic advertising on TVs inside the urgent care!)
— Whiteville Urgent Care is Open 7 Days a Week and is Staffed by Experienced, Compassionate Clinicians —
The Carolina QuickCare Whiteville location has provided care for patients of all ages 7 days a week since it opened in April. Before the center’s opening, Whiteville residents had minimal healthcare options during evenings or on weekends.
"We welcome all Whiteville residents and business owners to attend our ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, June 22," said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer at Carolina QuickCare. “Come tour our state-of-the-art facility and meet the experienced team who have been providing care 7 days a week in Whiteville to patients of all ages.”
— EVENT ACTIVITIES —
The celebration begins at noon on Thursday, June 22, and will include many family-friendly activities:
Free Food • Elizabeth-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting
Games and Prizes • Snow Cones • Clinic Tours • Caricature Artist
Don’t miss out on the festivities! Stop by 82 Whites Crossing Plaza (beside the Pizza Hut) on Thursday, June 22. The celebration begins with a ribbon cutting and free lunch at noon. Learn more about the Carolina QuickCare Whiteville urgent care location by texting “QUICK” to 843-418-9107, or by following us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/QuickCareWhiteville or https://www.instagram.com/carolinaquickcare/.
Jen VanAntwerp for
Carolina QuickCare
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram